Past State Hospital report highlighted staffing issues

Roughly two years ago Montana paid nearly $25,000 for an independent review of the state psychiatric hospital's geriatric wing that found staffing there was as low as one third of comparable facilities.

It's a problem that has resurfaced publicly in recent months as the facility in Warm Springs now risks losing its federal funding.

State lawmakers will meet Friday to ferret out potential solutions to correct the dangerous conditions outlined by federal investigators at the Montana State Hospital, some of which were mirrored an independent review of the Spratt Unit in 2020, the facility's geriatric wing.

That report delivered recommendations for improving conditions there, like increasing staff. Despite actions by the state hospital to implement some of these recommendations, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last month identified four deaths tied to the hospital's failures to keep patients safe, in part because there were not enough staff.

In 2019, then-Gov. Steve Bullock called for an independent review of the Spratt Unit at Montana State Hospital in response to a series published by the Montana Standard in which doctors and advocates raised the alarm about the facility's ability to manage the patients housed there. Released in 2020, the report found "no significant deficiencies in patient care," but recommended a wide range of changes to Spratt's operations, such as hiring more staff and potentially hiring an outside contractor to provide hospice services.

The report also found the staffing situation at Montana State Hospital to be "significantly below" other state psychiatric hospitals used as comparison for the study, echoing the severe staffing crisis raised by employees in recent months. The report compared the ratio of occupational and recreational therapists to 22 other psychiatric hospitals in western states and found the bed-to-staff ratio at Montana State Hospital in 2019 had approximately "only one-third of the average ratio for the other state hospitals."

In the years since the report, the state hospital has augmented staff with traveling nurses who carry out the same tasks at a much more expensive rate. According to the state, the hospital used 29 traveling staff at the facility in 2019, compared to 136 in 2021.

At the heart of many issues in the 2020 report was the reality that the state hospital is forced to provide both skilled nursing care and inpatient psychiatric care because so many patients who would otherwise not be candidates for the facility are committed involuntarily through the courts. The state hospital serves as the "safety net" inpatient psychiatric hospital provider in Montana, the last stop when these patients have nowhere left to go.

"MSH and Spratt unit staff have done an outstanding job of caring for individuals on Spratt, given staffing and resource constraint, and having to adjust practices to care for both populations," the report states.

The report from the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education — commissioned by the state for $24,656 — and its recommendations were released in January 2020. At the time, COVID-19 was rapidly reaching across the globe, and within two months Bullock had ordered a statewide stay-at-home order as the priorities of the world and all its medical institutions ceded to the pandemic. Before long, the Governor's Office had changed hands, along with a new director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which operates the state hospital.

Still, DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt said this week the report did not fall through the cracks. The department had implemented as many of those 11 recommendations as possible. Some of those changes are still being considered, while others were implemented immediately, such as developing a process to address barriers between patients and their ability to be discharged to long-term care facilities, like nursing homes.

"This recommendation was immediately acted upon and there has been significant effort during the last two years to not only identify barriers but also act upon such," Ebelt said in an email on Wednesday. "We continue to work at this recommendation."

The recommendation to explore a contract with a local hospice provider would have been a minimal cost to the state hospital if the facility could meet its share of the CMS hospice certification requirements, the report states. Ebelt said the hospital had entered into ongoing negotiations with a hospice provider, but the talks were thwarted by the COVID pandemic.

"The MSH has begun evaluating our local ability to establish a hospice program on-site," Ebelt said Wednesday. "MSH has recruited an external hospice coordinator as a nurse manager and she is currently assigned to Spratt."

The hospital is still evaluating its ability to manage a hospice program versus contracting with a hospice provider and intends to finalize this decision with the next few months, Ebelt said.

Other recommendations have been accomplished at the state hospital in recent months. The first recommendation in the report urged the state hospital to strengthen its psychiatric provider medical record documentation process. The state hospital hired a psychiatrist with a geriatric background in September 2021, Ebelt said.

Some recommendations, Ebelt said, are still in the works, like ensuring patients with dementia receive appropriate pharmacological treatment within current medical best practice.

The hospital's efforts to remain in compliance with federal health rules have been stymied by an exodus of employees, which is largely due to the working conditions and an unresponsive administration, current and former employees have told the Montana State News Bureau. Ebelt this week pointed to pay raises for direct care staff, but did not respond to a question asking if the department had requested funding for additional employees in the 2021 legislative session.

One of the report's recommendations was increasing the number of full-time occupational and recreational therapists. Within a month of the report's publication, the hospital hired one occupational therapist, although that position was vacant as of this week, Ebelt said.

"However, in the meantime, we continue to provide these services with current staff," Ebelt said.

As of Wednesday, 9% of the state hospital positions were vacant. The workforce includes a mix of permanent and traveling staff, Ebelt said.

Another recommendation urged hospital administrators to strengthen active behavioral health treatment for Spratt Unit patients. Ebelt said multiple group sessions were added, along with individual treatment options, and the hospital took steps to increase recreation, rehabilitation and behavioral health activities from five days a week to seven. Asked if current staffing levels allowed for this volume of treatment, Ebelt responded, "Currently, yes."

The Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee meets at 1 p.m. Friday at the Capitol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.