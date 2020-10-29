Party and policy at stake in governor's race

With the governor's office up for grabs this year, Montana could face a much different political landscape than it's known over the last decade of a Democratic governor sometimes working with and sometimes sparring against a Republican-majority state Legislature.
It's likely the GOP holds its control of the state House and Senate in this November's election. The governor's race, however, looks to be a possible tossup. Democrats have held the office for the last 16 years, first under former Gov. Brian Schweitzer and for the last eight years under Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out.
The Cook Political Report ranks it the only competitive governor's race in the country. In-state polling this month from Montana State University found Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte at 47% to Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney’s 42%, though that is within the margin of error and 7% of respondents said they had not yet decided who to vote for.
Politicians are fond of saying elections have consequences. Some could be felt fairly quickly based on the kinds of bills a Republican Legislature may pass that could meet completely different fates under a Gov. Cooney or a Gov. Gianforte. Whichever man becomes the next governor will also set the agenda for what's expected to be an incredibly challenging state budget over the next two years.
Bullock vetoed about 225 bills over the last eight years, all but a handful from Republicans. To be sure, some were brought with the intention of making the governor look weak on something like firearms or tax relief.
But many of the policies that died on Bullock's desk weren't meant to wrack up political points. They're issues many in the state GOP are passionate about and Democrats sharply oppose, said Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana.
“There will be an enormous burden on Republicans in the Legislature and a potential Gov. Gianforte to address those things that have been vetoed that are important to a core group within the Republican Party,” Banville said. “Gun rights could show up, abortion could show up. Obviously given the congressman’s statements in debates and elsewhere, he’s not shying away from some of those issues to say this might raise the hackles of those who don’t agree with us, but we’re going to bring this up because we can now.”
Gianforte has said his focus in the first legislative session, if elected, would be revitalizing a state economy that's faltered under the weight of the pandemic. On the campaign trail, he promised any surplus would go toward reducing income tax rates, property tax rates and simplifying the business equipment tax.
But he acknowledged earlier this month the pandemic will make all of that a challenge when the 2021 Legislature starts in January.
“As Montana governor, I am committed to holding the line on new spending. That doesn’t mean cuts. That just means holding the line on new spending. We’ve got to get our economy going again,” Gianforte said. “ ... In the first session, gains will be incremental and probably modest, but they will be directionally correct."
Banville said while the state budget isn't as flashy as some policy issues, a hold on spending should get more attention. Gianforte has said his proposed freeze would not mean reductions. He also argues his economic recovery plan will lead to growth across the state.
But the cost of doing things like educating students and incarcerating prisoners generally increases annually, and Banville said to accommodate that, cuts could be needed somewhere.
“It’ll be interesting to watch that because (social policy) issues tend to draw a lot of heat and attention even when the biggest questions are if you freeze spending in the state, what gets reduced?" Banville said.
When it comes to the budget, Cooney points out the strong position Montana was in entering the pandemic. The budget stabilization reserve and fire fund were all filled to the maximum under the administration he's part of now.
If elected, Cooney said he'd present a cautious budget, which means priorities he's campaigned on like a statewide preschool program may not be in the cards in the first half of his term, though he'll push hard.
“New taxes on top of people who are in the middle of a pandemic and wondering what the next day is going to bring, that’s not where I immediately draw my attention to. We need to run government very efficiently. We need to be mindful and very careful as we build that new budget. We need to be realistic about it,” Cooney said. "... We look at pre-k as an investment. ... We’re committed to looking for creative ways to get that program through, even with the pandemic and some of the challenges we might see.”
State Rep. Derek Skees, a Republican of Kalispell, was a majority whip in the last session. A Democrat did not file to run for the district, so Skees will return for the 2021 session.
Skees said Republican lawmakers will spend much of the 90 days responding to the economic crunch caused by the pandemic. Part of his plan is passing legal relief so people can’t be sued for not wearing masks and tort reform to protect businesses, churches and other entities that remain operational.
“The No. 1 thing we have to have is we have to have an awesome winter for our tourism. Montana business needs some revenue to come back,” Skees said. “We’re all on the same page there.”
***
Cooney said he worries Republicans will bring legislation to limit the authority of a governor or local health officers in a pandemic.
“That’s an action in the middle of a pandemic right now that is very dangerous,” Cooney said. “That’s something that could really harm any chances of us whipping this virus.”
Earlier this fall the joint legislative rules committee tried to create rules Democrats claimed would do just that. While the Republican chair of the committee denied that was the goal, Skees said during a committee meeting a proposed rule would have allowed "your state Legislature to finally have a voice in the unilateral mandates that have been passed down without consulting us."
While the attempt failed, Cooney said he expects another run at it during the session. This year Bullock has issued several directives, such as a mask mandate and a month-long stay-at-home order in the spring, to try to slow the spread of the virus. Local health officials can also enact their own local rules.
Gianforte said he would emphasize personal responsibility over mandates, and that if elected, he'd "rely on current data and the advice of public health professionals and community leaders to develop and implement a plan."
If Gianforte is elected governor, Skees said much of the work Republicans do in the next two sessions will lay the framework for a re-election campaign in 2024. To have a winning argument then, he said Republicans need to prove their value.
“We gotta make sure the No. 1 thing we do is prove to Montanans that you’re better off under Republican leadership than you are in Democratic leadership, and you demonstrate that by putting more money back in people’s pockets and putting people back in a place where business can thrive in the face of COVID. If we can show that, then we’ve already done the hard work to get Greg Gianforte re-elected,” Skees said.
Even with the tight financial picture, Skees thinks that's possible out of the gate by going through state agency budgets line by line and looking for places to make reductions.
“We’re fairly confident after 16 years of growth in state government, we can find some efficiencies in 90 days,” Skees said. He argued that, combined with an aggressive economic recovery, would allow lawmakers to make property and income tax reductions.
Under a second-term Republican governor, Skees said there'd be freedom to go after goals he and others in the party have sought for years.
“Then you go for big policy, systemic changes, like I suggest, things like right to work, the big things that are going to change the way Montanans interact with politics, like closed primaries and registration by party and reigning in the Supreme Court in some possible way. All those big, systemic things will happen after this biennium as long as we can stay focused enough to show Montana we are better off with Republicans in charge and we have to show that by demonstrating more money in your pocket and more freedom in your choices," Skees said.
Right-to-work legislation limits a union's ability to require membership or dues as a condition of employment. Gianforte's campaign said right-to-work legislation is not a priority for him.
"As governor, Greg will carefully review and consider any bill the Legislature sends to his desk," spokesman Travis Hall said.
Earlier this year, Kristen Juras, Gianforte's running mate, said at a campaign stop she supported right-to-work laws and that Gianforte would not veto one. Gianforte's campaign told MTN News that Gianforte and Juras had not discussed the issue and that audio the station reported on from that event was altered.
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision prevented public unions, but not private ones, from collecting dues from non-members. Gianforte's campaign says he "respects" that decision.
Drafts of legislation Bullock vetoed in 2019 have already been requested for next year's session. One is the Montana Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, requested by Skees.
“This (potential) governor is extremely pro-life, very strong pro-life,” Skees said. “A simple bill like the pain-capable one is certainly something the governor will sign. If we have the majority, it’ll get through to his desk.”
State Rep. Casey Schreiner, a Democrat from Great Falls who was minority leader last session and is Cooney's running mate, pointed out that while bills like the pain-capable act were passed by a GOP majority, their vetoes were not reversed by the Legislature. That requires a two-thirds majority vote in each house.
“Many of those pieces of legislation were so extreme and outside the norm of what everyday Montanans are OK with, and that’s why there hasn’t been pushback on those vetoes over time." A search of legislative records does not show a successful veto override going back to 1999.
There are many clear policy distinctions between Cooney and Gianforte, but abortion is perhaps the one that came into sharpest relief during a debate earlier this month when the candidates sparred over another bill Bullock vetoed last session, the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act.
In the debate, Cooney said Gianforte's characterization of Cooney as "pro-infanticide" was "over the top."
"I support a woman's right to make her most personal health care decisions. What you just described, you know, does not happen in Montana. It does not happen. Greg, you are not telling the truth," Cooney said in that debate. "You are just playing on people's emotions. And that is just wrong. You know, you're running for governor of the state of Montana, you need to lead by example. You don't want to do that. You're willing to say whatever it takes to try to get yourself elected."
In an interview after, Gianforte said he didn't view the born-alive act as an abortion bill.
“All I’ll say is that a baby who is born as the result of a botched abortion should be given medical care. I support that bill,” Gianforte said.
State Rep. Llew Jones is a Republican from Conrad. He’s a leader in the Conservative Solutions Caucus of Republicans in the Legislature and a lead architect of the budget. He's the only one running in his district, so he'll be back in the state House in January.
While some members of the Solutions Caucus have voted in the past with the rest of their party on more socially conservative bills like the ones Bullock vetoed, the group has parted in high-profile ways from other Republicans — and found partners with Democrats — over major legislation like Medicaid expansion, bonding for infrastructure and campaign finance disclosure reform.
Jones anticipated there could be shifts in what the caucus considers options to reach the solutions they’re after if a different party is at the helm of state government.
“There’s some things with a Republican governor that we would consider possible solutions that would be looked on more favorably than others,” Jones said. “We never went out of our road to work with Gov. Bullock. We tried to do the right thing and there were times we would align with Bullock, and there were times we could never find a solution we could agree on.”
Jones predicts a difficult budget that will dictate what lawmakers can accomplish in the 90-day session.
“We have a balanced budget requirement. The first session, it’ll be very tight. There is already going to be a line on spending," Jones said. " … Any tax cut discussion that comes up is going to certainly find limited revenue already."
Both Cooney and Gianforte said that as governor they'd work with the other party and predicted political polarization to die down after Nov. 3.
“I’ll be there on Day One with doughnuts and coffee welcoming them to the legislative session,” Gianforte said. “My door will be open on the second floor. I look forward to working with the majority leadership and the minority leadership. I think as Montanans we share much more in common that separates us. My door will be open to both parties, and I don’t care where good ideas come from.”
Cooney pointed to working with Republicans in 2019 to reauthorize Medicaid expansion and his history in the state Legislature and as Secretary of State as evidence he can can work across the aisle.
“You reach out to people and obviously there will be differences, but the bottom line is what I’ve always done, is you develop relationships with people and you work with them to find that common ground,” Cooney said. “If you look at me and my time as lieutenant governor, president of the Senate, in the Legislature, when I was Secretary of State, I survived and was able to thrive in those positions because I was willing to reach across party lines to get things done."
