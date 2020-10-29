Party and policy at stake in governor's race

Banville said while the state budget isn't as flashy as some policy issues, a hold on spending should get more attention. Gianforte has said his proposed freeze would not mean reductions. He also argues his economic recovery plan will lead to growth across the state.

But the cost of doing things like educating students and incarcerating prisoners generally increases annually, and Banville said to accommodate that, cuts could be needed somewhere.

“It’ll be interesting to watch that because (social policy) issues tend to draw a lot of heat and attention even when the biggest questions are if you freeze spending in the state, what gets reduced?" Banville said.

When it comes to the budget, Cooney points out the strong position Montana was in entering the pandemic. The budget stabilization reserve and fire fund were all filled to the maximum under the administration he's part of now.

If elected, Cooney said he'd present a cautious budget, which means priorities he's campaigned on like a statewide preschool program may not be in the cards in the first half of his term, though he'll push hard.