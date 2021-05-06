Parts of Gianforte's tax package become law

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed more bills aimed at implementing his tax proposals laid out at the start of the legislative session.

The bills cut the state's top marginal income tax rate and reduce the number of businesses paying the business equipment tax.

Back in January, Gianforte said his goal was to get the state's top marginal income tax rate below 5%, but acknowledged it wouldn't be possible all at once. The rate was 6.9%.

At first, one bill emerged to cut the rate to 6.75%. But it got held up after a GOP amendment cut the rate even further, which more than doubled the legislation's hit to the state's revenues.

Then a second bill advanced to create just two tax brackets, one at 4.7% and the other at 6.5%, as well as make numerous other changes like eliminating nearly two dozen tax credits.

After a series of amendments, both bills carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, ended up advancing and in the end working together.

Senate Bill 159, signed by Gianforte on Thursday, cuts the state's top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%. The reduction is expected to mean about $34 million less for the state's general fund because it would cut the amount of income tax paid by that figure.