Parts of Gianforte's tax package become law

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed more bills aimed at implementing his tax proposals laid out at the start of the legislative session.
The bills cut the state's top marginal income tax rate and reduce the number of businesses paying the business equipment tax.
Back in January, Gianforte said his goal was to get the state's top marginal income tax rate below 5%, but acknowledged it wouldn't be possible all at once. The rate was 6.9%.
At first, one bill emerged to cut the rate to 6.75%. But it got held up after a GOP amendment cut the rate even further, which more than doubled the legislation's hit to the state's revenues.
Then a second bill advanced to create just two tax brackets, one at 4.7% and the other at 6.5%, as well as make numerous other changes like eliminating nearly two dozen tax credits.
After a series of amendments, both bills carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, ended up advancing and in the end working together.
Senate Bill 159, signed by Gianforte on Thursday, cuts the state's top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%. The reduction is expected to mean about $34 million less for the state's general fund because it would cut the amount of income tax paid by that figure.
It would take effect first and be in place until 2024. Then Senate Bill 399, which creates the two tax brackets at 4.7% and 6.5%, takes over. That legislation also eliminates many tax credits starting next year. Gianforte also signed it Thursday.
It's estimated to mean a $29.4 million reduction in taxes paid, equaling the same hit to the state's general fund.
The other bill Gianforte signed earlier this week raises the exemption on the business equipment tax, from $100,000 to $300,000. It was House Bill 303, from Fort Benton Republican Rep. Josh Kassmier. An estimate prepared for a previous version of the bill, that upped the exemption to $200,000, showed about 4,000 fewer businesses would pay the tax after the change. The bill will be phased in.
All three bills have contingency sections that would stop the tax cuts if they ended up putting the state's share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act at risk.
The federal law passed earlier this year, to provide relief to states because of the financial fallout from the pandemic, has a provision that the money — $2.7 billion in Montana's case — can't be used to offset net revenue reductions.
Gianforte and legislative Republicans argued a lower rate would make Montana more competitive with surrounding states when it came to attracting businesses, though those places also have different tax structures, namely a statewide sales tax. Democrats have opposed the bills, saying research shows people don't locate based on income tax policies and the legislation would mean negligible benefits for lower- and middle-income earners.
In a statement Monday after signing the business equipment tax change, Gianforte said it would spur business activity.
“Over the last four months, we’ve made great progress to reform our tax system so Montana’s Main Street businesses can thrive,” Gianforte said in a press release. “By tripling the business equipment tax exemption, we’re helping our small business owners, farmers, and ranchers keep more of what they earn to grow their companies and create jobs."
In a May 4 letter to Gianforte, Democratic legislative leaders called on Gianforte to veto the bills.
“Republicans sold out Montanans this session in favor of a partisan, ideological agenda that had little to do with good paying jobs, economic recovery, or investing in our state’s future," said Minority Leaders Sen. Jill Cohenour, of East Helena, and Rep. Kim Abbott, of Helena, in an emailed statement.