Partisan Supreme Court elections bill goes down in Montana House vote

Supporters argued the measure was a "transparency" effort to give voters a better understanding of the candidates. Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, said he agreed with the notion that judges can compartmentalize their beliefs when deciding a case, but said before those attorneys reach the bench like the Supreme Court, "the people have the right to determine which label they should be associated with."

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said he opposed the bill because one of the highest priorities he gathered from voters in his district was to cool the political rhetoric.

"The political divide is tearing this country apart," Stafman said. "In our district, Democrats and Republicans alike, they want to change this."

The bill went down on a 44-56 vote on second reading. The House could attempt to revive it before a transmittal deadline this week.

