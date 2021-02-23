Partisan judicial elections bill gets negative vote in the House

A Republican proposal to turn Montana’s judicial elections into partisan races went down in the state House on Tuesday, as 23 Republicans joined all 33 Democrats in the chamber to defeat the bill.

“These candidates are partisan. Our judicial candidates do have their own mindsets, they do have their own thoughts, they do have their own worldview,” said Rep. Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican who sponsored House Bill 342. “I believe we should let the voters know that.”

Democratic Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, of Helena, argued such a change would spell the end of an independent judiciary in Montana, and noted that other states, including Texas, have in recent years sought to reverse their decisions to bring the party system to judicial races.

“Instead of allowing courts and judges to exercise their independent judgment in cases, they would now be bound by their respective platforms,” Farris-Olsen said.