Partisan interim committees voted down

A proposal to give the Legislature’s majority party a bigger slice of the interim pie was voted down Monday in the Senate, while several bills to give those panels more oversight of the executive branch moved forward.
For the nearly year and a half between each legislative session, around a dozen interim committees made up of lawmakers from both the House and Senate meet periodically to study specific policy issues and draft legislative proposals. That legislation is often successful once introduced during the following session, having been worked on and given the green light by a bipartisan committee that, by law, must be equal parts minority and majority parties.
Senate Bill 122 would have given the majority party a three-to-one ratio on most interim committees, as well as the ethics committee.
“A 50-50 makeup of interim committees does not reflect the will of the voters,” Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said during the Senate floor session.
Democrats opposed the move, arguing that giving the committees a more partisan configuration would render them less likely to find consensus on the often thorny problems they study during the interim.
Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, added that the bipartisan Ethics Committee would also be transformed into a partisan panel under Regier’s bill.
“Nobody in their right mind could tell you they think that’s going to be a fair hearing, if you’re a member of the party that does not hold a majority,” Sands said.
The bill failed to pass on second reading, 22-28.
A pair of House proposals to give the Legislature more interim oversight of the executive, however, fared better Monday.
Rep. Bill Mercer’s House Bill 447 would ensure that interim committees are given notice of any rules created by the executive branch. One of the jobs of interim committees is to review administrative rules created between sessions, to determine whether they run afoul of the Legislature’s intent when it created the underlying statutes. It passed second reading 68-30.
And another bill sponsored by Mercer, HB 497, also cleared second reading, on a 70-30 vote. It would effectively extend the Legislature’s appropriations subcommittees through the interim.
Those panels, covering six different sections, are tasked with examining the minutiae of the state’s budget during the first two months of the session. They then report their recommendations to the full appropriations committees.
“The curtain drops on the session for that work of the subcommittees, and then for the next 22 months, people who have done nothing but focus on those budgets don’t ever meet again,” Mercer explained.
His bill would keep those people meeting quarterly throughout the interim, during which time they would review the expenditures and implementation of programs they signed off on during the session.
"It once again affirms the power of our branch of the government in our interaction with the executive," said Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton.
Other bills have been introduced by Republicans during this session in an attempt to make executive agencies more responsive to legislative oversight, especially during the interim.
They include Senate Bill 227, sponsored by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. It gives the Legislature the authority to repeal administrative rules through a joint resolution. It cleared a second reading in the Senate on Monday, with a party-line, 31-19 vote. Republicans supported and Democrats opposed.
And another bill from Fitzpatrick, SB 82, would give the majority party a tiebreaking vote if the 50-50 interim committees deadlock on a vote to reject an administrative rule. Fitzpatrick has pointed to instances where he said the previous Democratic administration clearly violated legislative intent, but the bipartisan interim committee failed to strike down the rule due to a tie vote.
That bill passed the Senate in January, also on a party-line vote. It cleared a House committee, but hasn’t yet been scheduled for a vote on the House floor.
Senate Bill 225, also from Fitzpatrick, cleared a second reading in the Senate on a 47-3 vote Monday. It would prevent agencies from adopting a rule similar to failed legislation.