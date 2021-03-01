Partisan interim committees voted down

Those panels, covering six different sections, are tasked with examining the minutiae of the state’s budget during the first two months of the session. They then report their recommendations to the full appropriations committees.

“The curtain drops on the session for that work of the subcommittees, and then for the next 22 months, people who have done nothing but focus on those budgets don’t ever meet again,” Mercer explained.

His bill would keep those people meeting quarterly throughout the interim, during which time they would review the expenditures and implementation of programs they signed off on during the session.

"It once again affirms the power of our branch of the government in our interaction with the executive," said Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton.

Other bills have been introduced by Republicans during this session in an attempt to make executive agencies more responsive to legislative oversight, especially during the interim.