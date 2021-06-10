Parties debate rules for shaping new congressional, legislative districts

“Montana has been in a distinct minority with respect to ignoring political subdivisions, whether they’re cities, towns, counties or Indian reservations, and I think it’s time for that to change,” said Jeff Essmann, one of the Republican commissioners.

Redistricting criteria fall into two categories — mandatory and discretionary. While listing it among their discretionary criteria for legislative redistricting, Democrats focused heavily on the need for “a reasonable share of competitive districts capable of being won by either party.”

"Often people who come from competitive districts are more likely to compromise and be consensus builders and have to spend more time talking to the entirety of their district, rather than just their primary base," said Kendra Miller, one of the Democratic commissioners.

Republicans largely resisted that proposal, arguing that making districts more competitive would come at the cost of being fair to those communities. Montana GOP representative Chris Shipp offered a hypothetical scenario of heavily liberal district in downtown Missoula being altered to accommodate that goal.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the people in the heart of Missoula to say we need to make this a competitive district,” Shipp said during public comment.