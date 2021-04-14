Part of MMIP package voted down, though idea isn't defeated

A fiscal note attached to the bill estimated the costs to the state at about $61,000 for travel reimbursements.

It had cleared the House on a 100-0 vote in February and advanced on an initial bipartisan vote in the Senate, 39-11. But it went down on a 9-10 vote in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on Tuesday.

Before voting against it, Sen. Ryan Osmundson, a Republican from Buffalo who heads the committee, said there was a federal program that would accomplish the same thing as the bill at no cost to the state.

"I know there are some federal funds that are already doing this," Osmundson said Tuesday, adding he did not want a duplication of efforts.

In a Wednesday meeting of the American Indian Caucus, Sen. Jason Small, a Republican from Busby, told caucus members that the federal Operation Lady Justice presidential task force established in the Trump administration has a program that could pay for the same kind of teams and training.

Stewart Peregoy said she wanted to see HB 36 revived because while the federal program might be an option, it hasn't been a factor in Montana.