Part of MMIP package voted down, though idea isn't defeated

A bill that aimed to enhance responses when Native Americans are reported missing was voted down in the Legislature on Tuesday, though lawmakers think it could be revived or the problem addressed with a federal program.
House Bill 36 was carried by Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency. It was developed during the period between the every-other-year legislative session by the State-Tribal Relations Committee.
The legislation would have created a grant to pay for the training of five multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional teams to provide rapid and comprehensive responses when there's a report of a missing Native American in the state.
Families who have had members go missing testified to lawmakers this session that searches can often be delayed because of complex jurisdictional issues on reservation lands. This session and in 2019 lawmakers have advanced several bills to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The Billings Gazette reported in February that while Natives make up 7% of the state's population, they generally account for nearly a quarter of missing persons cases.
A fiscal note attached to the bill estimated the costs to the state at about $61,000 for travel reimbursements.
It had cleared the House on a 100-0 vote in February and advanced on an initial bipartisan vote in the Senate, 39-11. But it went down on a 9-10 vote in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on Tuesday.
Before voting against it, Sen. Ryan Osmundson, a Republican from Buffalo who heads the committee, said there was a federal program that would accomplish the same thing as the bill at no cost to the state.
"I know there are some federal funds that are already doing this," Osmundson said Tuesday, adding he did not want a duplication of efforts.
In a Wednesday meeting of the American Indian Caucus, Sen. Jason Small, a Republican from Busby, told caucus members that the federal Operation Lady Justice presidential task force established in the Trump administration has a program that could pay for the same kind of teams and training.
Stewart Peregoy said she wanted to see HB 36 revived because while the federal program might be an option, it hasn't been a factor in Montana.
"It's there, but it's not being utilized or it's not being publicized," Stewart Peregoy said.
Stewart Peregoy also said the cost to the state for the program proposed in HB 36 is "chump change" compared to other measures the Legislature is considering and also raised concerns about what hoops the state might have to jump through to access the federal program's money.
Misty Kuhl, who was appointed director of the Department of Indian Affairs by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, also attended the caucus meeting. Kuhl told lawmakers the Operation Lady Justice task force offers something that is duplicative of HB 36 and agreed information about the program should be made more broadly known, saying she could do that work to reach out to tribes.