Parks board to consider changes to Smith River management

Montana State Parks will propose changes to floating the Smith River, including mandatory removal of human waste and elimination of camping at the launch site but will wait to consider potential adjustments in the permit lottery or group sizes.

Montana State Parks released a decision notice recently for an update to the Smith River management plan. The division will take recommendations to the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board next month to commence with state rulemaking, including a round of public comment with the goal of having new regulations in place by the 2023 float season.

With growing use and interest in floating the Smith River, the parks division launched an update to its 2009 management plan earlier this year. In consultation with an advisory group, analysis looked at four main ideas: management of the launch site at Camp Baker; human waste management; natural and cultural resources including mitigating impacts from rising floater numbers; and the lottery system for float permits.

“This is basically considered an update rather than a re-write of the whole plan,” said Colin Maas, Smith River State Park manager.

Known for its stunning limestone canyons, the Smith is Montana’s only river requiring a permit to float and camp. The multi-day trip embarks from Camp Baker near White Sulphur Springs, flowing for nearly 60 miles to Eden Bridge near Ulm.

Floating and interest in floating the Smith River has surged over the last decade and particularly in the last few years. In 2021 applications for permits nearly tripled from a decade ago to more than 15,000 applicants. At the same time, average group sizes have ticked up from 6.4 floaters per party in 2011 to 8.7 floaters per party in 2020. Floaters are also increasingly launching during the early shoulder season in April.

Currently up to 15 floaters can go on a single permit, but as permits have becoming increasingly difficult to draw, larger parties have found an advantage by having many people apply with the hopes that one in the party will draw, contributing to the uptick in average party size. More floaters also raise concerns about impacts to the resource in terms of erosion and tramping vegetation at campsites.

As part of its analysis, state parks proposed looking at ways to incentivize limiting group size or only re-issuing a portion of canceled permits to limit overall floater numbers. Also under consideration were prohibitions on floating during the early season when campsites tend to be wet and more easily damaged.

State parks saw broad support for mitigating resource impacts but mixed support for some of the proposed measures.

Also with the difficulty in drawing a permit, officials looked at whether the lottery system could be changed to help those who have never floated or have not drawn a permit for a considerable period of time have better odds. Such a system could look similar to that for limited hunting licenses where an unsuccessful applicant would see bonus chances for the next year’s lottery.

The parks division saw broad support with 77% of public comment for lottery reforms.

Camping at Camp Baker has also become a concern for park managers. The relatively small site was never designed for overnight camping and they struggled to accommodate large float parties. During the pandemic, camping was prohibited and the float reservation system was shifted to a phone call. Managers noticed improvements in the process and generally good feedback from floaters, leading to a proposal to make those changes permanent.

The idea of managing Camp Baker as day-use-only drew support from about 64% of those commenting on the proposal.

Also, the latrine system has been a long-running concern due to the difficulty in managing it at remote campsites. That led to analysis of whether to mandate devices to collect and transport human waste for disposal at the take-out.

About 65% of the public comments favored reforms, citing health and resource concerns.

With the parks division’s analysis complete, recommendations were announced late last week with a decision notice.

Under the recommendations, the parks division will ask the board on March 3 to impose a prohibition for overnight camping at Camp Baker, except during hunting season from Sept. 1-Nov. 30. The division will also ask the board to mandate storage and removal of human waste via an approved container, which would replace the latrine system currently used.

State Parks says it will continue to evaluate but will not ask the board to adopt rules aimed at limiting the number of floaters or impacts from increasing floater numbers or growing use in the early season when campsites are wet and muddy. The division will also not request any immediate reforms to the permit lottery system. But that is not to say either is off the table as the board could take up either at a future time.

“We’ve still got some homework to do on those as far as details,” Maas said in reference to the floater impacts and lottery system.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks plans to launch a new online licensing system this year, Maas said. Currently, the system in place does not allow for tracking floaters and officials want to see what the capabilities of the new system may offer, he said.

When it comes to protecting resources, the parks division has authority to do work at camps such as better delineating campsites and cook areas, or improving bank access to mitigate erosion. The first step is evaluation and prioritization of that work, Maas said.

State Parks believes limiting or incentivizing smaller group sizes needs additional analysis and Maas said any proposed future rule would then go before the board and include public comment.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.