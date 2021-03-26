Pared-back mobile home park advances in Senate

Hoven was successful in amending the bill Friday to require the state Department of Revenue to send out notification once a year to mobile home park owners informing them of the tax advantages of selling to residents.

In amending the bill earlier this month in the Senate Business and Labor Committee, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, another Great Falls Republican, said he supported the capital gains tax credit part but not the rest of the bill, saying he felt it could conflict with existing contracts.

While Fitzpatrick argued his change kept "the heart of the bill," Sen. Carlie Boland, a Great Falls Democrat, said she would have liked to see more meat in the bill.

"This is just a huge issue that's captivated this whole state and probably others as well," Boland said. "I still have to support the bill, even though I don't like the (amendment made in committee)."

Residents of about 14 parks in Montana have been able to buy their land.

When the bill was first heard in committee, the residents of several parks that had sold to a private equity firm in Montana told lawmakers it created difficult situations.