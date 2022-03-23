Panel upholds retaliation complaint filed by former DOC worker

After a state hearing officer found that a former Department of Corrections employee was not dismissed due to retaliation, the state Human Rights Commission overturned that decision and remanded the issue back to the hearing officer for consideration of damages the employee is owed.

The panel voted 4-1 Friday, noting the hearing officer failed in concluding when the complaint was dismissed in November that Adrianne Cotton, the DOC’s government relations director, did not prove retaliation when she was terminated from her job. This occurred after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Reginald Michael, the director of the agency at the time. The state had argued her dismissal was due to department's reorganization and budget savings.

Commission members said the state had erred in not starting a sexual harassment investigation within 10 days of the allegations being filed. One commissioner said they did not believe moving Cotton to another temporary position within the department did not lead to budget savings. They also had questioned whether Tom Lopach, who was chief of staff for then-Gov. Steve Bullock, had interfered with the investigation, but were told that investigators said they did not feel pressure.

Lopach said in a 2020 hearing the DOC had too many senior staff members and reorganization made sense. He said there is not a government relations director in other agencies and the director and deputy director could handle legislative relationships. Michael had also said the decision to cut staff had come from his supervisors.

Cotton offered comment Wednesday.

"We are grateful to the Commission for its thorough review and hope the Department of Corrections will reconsider its approach," she said.

The Department of Corrections offered comment as well, saying it has "vigorously denied the allegations contained in the case before the Human Rights Commission and continues to do so," a spokeswoman stated. "We are in the process of evaluating our next steps."

Cotton testified to the Office of Administrative Hearings in late 2020 that she had spoken with the DOC human resources department about Michael after he allegedly made what she considered to be inappropriate comments during a 2017 business trip from Three Forks to Billings. Cotton said he then began to get more aggressive with her, rolling his eyes at her during staff meetings and steadily withholding information from her.

Her last day with the agency was Nov. 23, 2018. She had been with the DOC since 2011.

Cotton filed a Human Rights Bureau complaint and appealed its findings with the Human Rights Commission, which then reinstated the complaint and sent it to the Office of Administrative Hearings for further proceedings. A hearing was held in late 2020.

Caroline A. Holien, hearing officer with the Office of Administrative Hearings, said in a 63-page decision filed Nov. 4 that Cotton failed to establish her claim of retaliation, and did not present sufficient evidence showing a causal link between the elimination of her position. Holien said Cotton failed to show that the reasons offered by DOC for its decision to eliminate the government relations director position were not legitimate and nondiscriminatory, and were instead a pretext for retaliation.

The decision was appealed to the five-member Human Rights Commission, which is appointed by the governor and reviews complaints of alleged discrimination. Friday's decision was first reported by MTN.

Michael is no longer with the DOC. Brian Gootkin now serves as director.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

