Panel tables bill to end same-day voter registration

A bill that would have ended same-day voter registration in Montana, a proposal that had the support of the Montana Secretary of State, was tabled in a House committee Friday.
House Bill 176, which would have moved the last day of voter registration to the Friday before Election Day, was set aside after a lengthy debate in the House State Administration Committee. It first failed to pass on an 8-11 vote. The panel then voted 13-6 to table the bill.
Chair Wendy McKamey, a Republican from Ulm, made clear Friday, however, that the bill is not fully dead.
"Anyone can take them off the table," she said of a batch of bills that have been tabled so far by the committee. "Nothing is dead until sine die."
Montana saw 612,075 people, the most in the state's history, vote in November's election that was held mostly by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opponents of the bill said it disenfranchised Native communities who may have to travel long distances to the polls. Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, said closing access for vulnerable groups could expose the state to liabilities.
"We should all be considering the rights of people with disabilities to be able to vote," Rep. Jessica Karjala said. "I know people with disabilities would be disproportionately impacted by this legislation."
Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, said she wouldn't vote for a bill that would overturn a 2014 statewide vote on same-day registration after 57% voted to keep it. Hayman also said she was "floored" that Republicans would propose to change anything in the voting structure after winning so handily in the November elections.
"I just think this is silly and foolish," Hayman said. "Anything that disenfranchises voters is not going to get my support."
Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, said during the hearing she would not have brought the bill if it meant someone would lose their vote. She had framed the bill as an "integrity" measure that would give county election workers some breathing room on Election Day. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson had called the proposal "very important legislation."
"Because our party won so resoundingly, I think that's more of a statement that this bill is being brought to serve the public, to serve our election administrators," Greef said. "We're not 2014 anymore, we have grown we have many more voters."
Republicans swept every statewide office on the ballot in the November election and picked up seats in the state Legislature.
Four Republicans ultimately voted against the measure before the vote the table it.