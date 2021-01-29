Panel tables bill to end same-day voter registration

A bill that would have ended same-day voter registration in Montana, a proposal that had the support of the Montana Secretary of State, was tabled in a House committee Friday.

House Bill 176, which would have moved the last day of voter registration to the Friday before Election Day, was set aside after a lengthy debate in the House State Administration Committee. It first failed to pass on an 8-11 vote. The panel then voted 13-6 to table the bill.

Chair Wendy McKamey, a Republican from Ulm, made clear Friday, however, that the bill is not fully dead.

"Anyone can take them off the table," she said of a batch of bills that have been tabled so far by the committee. "Nothing is dead until sine die."

Montana saw 612,075 people, the most in the state's history, vote in November's election that was held mostly by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opponents of the bill said it disenfranchised Native communities who may have to travel long distances to the polls. Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings, said closing access for vulnerable groups could expose the state to liabilities.