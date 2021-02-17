Panel releases more data on testing in the Capitol

Nearly 120 people associated with the Legislature have been tested for COVID-19 from Feb. 5 through this week, according to data released Wednesday by the COVID-19 panel formed by lawmakers.

Results from tests Monday show three positives, which include a legislator case previously reported and two members of House staff likely exposed the week prior, according to an email from a spokesperson for the panel's chair. The last lawmaker to announce they had tested positive did so Friday. The spokesperson said Monday's positive legislator test could have been someone who came back for a follow-up test, but the situation was unclear Wednesday night.

Of the total people tested either at the Capitol or state heath clinic in Helena since Feb. 5, 30 have been lawmakers and the rest nearly all staff.

So far five lawmakers have tested positive for the virus since the session started Jan. 4, which is being held under a hybrid model that allows for remote participation. Prior to Wednesday, there had also been at least two cases among staff. Earlier this month a member of the governor's staff also tested positive. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office Wednesday said no further employees had tested positive since.