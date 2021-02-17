Panel releases more data on testing in the Capitol

Nearly 120 people associated with the Legislature have been tested for COVID-19 from Feb. 5 through this week, according to data released Wednesday by the COVID-19 panel formed by lawmakers.
Results from tests Monday show three positives, which include a legislator case previously reported and two members of House staff likely exposed the week prior, according to an email from a spokesperson for the panel's chair. The last lawmaker to announce they had tested positive did so Friday. The spokesperson said Monday's positive legislator test could have been someone who came back for a follow-up test, but the situation was unclear Wednesday night.
Of the total people tested either at the Capitol or state heath clinic in Helena since Feb. 5, 30 have been lawmakers and the rest nearly all staff.
So far five lawmakers have tested positive for the virus since the session started Jan. 4, which is being held under a hybrid model that allows for remote participation. Prior to Wednesday, there had also been at least two cases among staff. Earlier this month a member of the governor's staff also tested positive. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office Wednesday said no further employees had tested positive since.
In a press call Monday, Senate President Mark Blasdel, who sits on the COVID-19 panel, said he felt the Legislature's response has worked well and that a contact tracer hired by the Legislature has helped get people into quarantine when needed.
Rep. Kim Abbott, minority leader in the House and also part of the COVID-19 panel, said Tuesday in a press call the lack of information available about cases in the building that aren’t among lawmakers or the magnitude of contact tracing is disappointing. Because members of the public, lobbyists and others in the building are private citizens and not state employees, it's difficult to track any positive cases associated with the Capitol building among that population.
“It’s been really frustrating and really challenging to communicate information that's relevant and good about what the current state of the Capitol is to our caucus,” Abbott said.
A Democratic lawmaker was recently identified as a close contact, but not of another legislator, Abbott said, showing that cases are not just among those traceable through testing done for state employees.
“So we're hearing about legislators, but we know the scope is wider than that,” Abbott said. “It's just frustrating to not have a plan that everyone's working from, that is transparent, that we can hold ourselves accountable to. We've said that we wanted that from the beginning.”