Panel punts nomination for Montana's top political cop to Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte will have his pick of candidates to appoint as Montana’s new Commissioner of Political Practices, after a bipartisan panel of legislative leaders failed to agree on a slate of nominees to send to him.

The Nomination Committee for the Commissioner of Political Practices on Wednesday deadlocked on a pair of 2-2 votes after holding public interviews with five people who had applied for the position. The four-person panel consists of the top Republicans in the House and Senate, along with their Democratic counterparts.

The committee is supposed to send two to five candidates to the governor, who would then have to pick a nominee from among that slate. Failing that, Gianforte can nominate anyone who meets the legal criteria to serve as the state’s next enforcer of political campaign and lobbying laws.

Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke on Wednesday declined to provide a timeline of when he will advance a nominee. The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, but the state’s current Commissioner of Political Practices, Jeff Mangan, has said he is leaving office on Dec. 30. The governor’s office is required to submit a nominee within 30 days of the vacancy.

Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt, both Republicans, sought to advance all five of the candidates to Gianforte for his consideration.

“My view is the more the merrier,” Blasdel said. “The more candidates that we can give the governor’s office to look through and screen and interview, the better, and let his decision be the one that guides, knowing fully well that his decision will be scrutinized through the Senate.”

But Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour objected to a couple candidates, who she didn’t directly name, that had admitted to being “pretty hyper-partisan in the past.”

“It’s a double-edged sword, because they have some experience with the actual office, which is a good thing,” she said, “but then the perception of that office, we’ve seen what that can do to the office itself” with more explicitly political commissioners.

Blasdel's proposal died on a 2-2 vote.

One of those candidates is Brad Johnson, an elected Republican who has long been active in state politics and currently serves as vice president of the Public Service Commission.

Another candidate, Debbie White-Goetze, told the committee she has worked as a campaign staff member for Alaska Republicans including former Gov. Sarah Palin and a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate.

And Chris Gallus, a lobbyist who has a long history of campaign contributions to both Republican and Democratic politicians in Montana, acknowledged having also worked closely with a ballot initiative. State campaign finance records show he served as the treasurer of a political committee formed to support a proposed ballot initiative in 2018.

The initiative sought to amend the state constitution to limit voting rights to “individuals who are U.S. citizens and Montana residents for at least 30 days before the election.” Those criteria are currently established in state law, but aren’t part of the state constitution. It failed to get enough petition signatures to get on the ballot.

The panel’s two Democrats sought to advance the other two applicants: Megan Martin, an analyst at the Montana Board of Crime Control with an extensive auditing background; and Layne Kertamus, a Utah-based insurance professional who said he is focused on risk management.

The Democrats' motion also failed on a 2-2 vote.

Blasdel countered that the current commissioner, who has won praise from both sides of the aisle, had previously served as a Democratic lawmaker before being appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.

Unlike on Wednesday, the bipartisan committee formed for that process in 2017 was able to settle on two candidates for the governor to choose from. Bullock also allowed the press to observe interviews he held with the candidates at the time, before publicly making his selection.

Stroyke declined to say whether Gianforte would allow press access to his candidate interviews.