Panel nearly halves budget for recreational cannabis

Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said the change was based on research of other states that had implemented similar programs. In Colorado, he said, the recreational cannabis program initially budgeted for 55 full-time staff, but ultimately only hired 38 staff members.

He added that there are already 22 state employees in the Department of Public Health and Human Services who oversee the licensing and operation of the state’s medical marijuana program.

“Given the fact that most of, if not all, of the initial applicants for licenses in the adult-use marijuana industry will come from medical marijuana providers … our belief is with the 22 we currently have, and with these numbers, we’re going to be able to handle that program on the adult-use side,” Tschida said.

Those with existing licenses to sell medical marijuana have the first shot at applying for licenses on the recreational market.

Operating expenses and funding for equipment — about $7.5 million over the biennium — would remain untouched under the proposed changes.

The recommendation passed unanimously, although Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, recommended waiting on the decision until a revenue department representative was available to discuss the change. The committee chairman, Rep. Dan Bartel, R-Lewistown, said the change could be discussed more fully before the full House Appropriations Committee.

