Panel moves to fund $125M in Montana infrastructure projects

A legislative panel on Thursday recommended more than $125 million in federal COVID relief money to be awarded as grants for water and wastewater projects across the state, although a final determination on the funding still rests with Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The money is part of more than $2 billion Montana received through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in March to offset some of the economic impacts of the pandemic. The state is receiving its money in two rounds, and the ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission is expected to award another round of water and wastewater grants next year.

The commission’s decision followed months of work by state officials to vet and rank more than 300 grant applications from local governments, state agencies and other public entities, which collectively requested more than $900 million from the program. Made up of lawmakers and administration officials, the panel is one of four established by the Legislature last session to oversee the distribution of nearly $1 billion in ARPA money.