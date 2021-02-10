Panel kills proposal to repeal restriction on political committee names

A proposal to repeal a state campaign finance law requiring that political committees carry names that reflect a majority of their donors was killed by a House committee Wednesday.

The House State Administration Committee voted 15-4 to table the bill, after several Republicans acknowledged that although the law was ruled unconstitutional last year, they would prefer see the statute altered rather than taken off the books entirely. The 1985 law was struck down by a federal judge, who ruled that it infringed on First Amendment rights.

Democrats on the panel all opposed the bill, with Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, saying it offered “another step toward that dark money or other types of outside or corporate influence in our politics.”

House Bill 187 was sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, whose district in Eastern Montana was at the center of the court case.

During the 2020 primary, a political action committee called Doctors for a Healthy Montana had taken aim at former Rep. Joel Krautter, a Sidney Republican who had joined Democrats and some moderate GOP lawmakers in voting for the Medicaid expansion bill in 2019. The group leased a billboard in the legislator’s hometown stating that he had “voted for taxpayer-funded abortions.”