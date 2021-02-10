Panel kills proposal to repeal restriction on political committee names

A proposal to repeal a state campaign finance law requiring that political committees carry names that reflect a majority of their donors was killed by a House committee Wednesday.
The House State Administration Committee voted 15-4 to table the bill, after several Republicans acknowledged that although the law was ruled unconstitutional last year, they would prefer see the statute altered rather than taken off the books entirely. The 1985 law was struck down by a federal judge, who ruled that it infringed on First Amendment rights.
Democrats on the panel all opposed the bill, with Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, saying it offered “another step toward that dark money or other types of outside or corporate influence in our politics.”
House Bill 187 was sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, whose district in Eastern Montana was at the center of the court case.
During the 2020 primary, a political action committee called Doctors for a Healthy Montana had taken aim at former Rep. Joel Krautter, a Sidney Republican who had joined Democrats and some moderate GOP lawmakers in voting for the Medicaid expansion bill in 2019. The group leased a billboard in the legislator’s hometown stating that he had “voted for taxpayer-funded abortions.”
Krautter filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices in April, alleging that the group violated state law requiring that it be named in a way “that clearly identifies the economic or other special interest” of a majority of its contributors.
Commissioner Jeff Mangan sided with Krautter, finding that a majority of the four contributors to the PAC were state legislators, not doctors. The political committee appealed Mangan’s decision, ultimately prevailing at the federal level.
Ler narrowly defeated Krautter in the House District 35 primary election, beating the incumbent by 1,457 votes to 1,313 in the deeply Republican district. He was unopposed in the general election.
Ler’s bill was supported by Mangan, who said during a previous hearing that the bill was effectively a simple language clean-up in state law, since U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen’s ruling bars the commissioner from continuing to enforce the statute. Mangan, who was appointed by Democratic former Gov. Steve Bullock, also noted that he had supported a similar bill during the 2019 session, which was narrowly defeated on a House vote.
Also Wednesday, a bill that tightens restrictions on what types of identification are acceptable to cast a ballot in Montana won a preliminary vote in the Senate.
It's one of several bills requested by Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, and faces a final vote before heading to the House.