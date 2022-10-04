Panel fears Montana's constitutional rights are in peril

A former state supreme court justice warned that if Republicans get a supermajority in the Montana Legislature in the 2022 election, and he thinks they will, it could pose a serious threat to the state constitution.

James Nelson’s comments came as part of a four-member panel discussion on Montana's constitutional right of privacy during a webinar Monday sponsored by the Montana League of Women Voters of the Helena Area and Lewis & Clark Library.

The panel also included former Supreme Court Justice Patricia Cotter; Raph Graybill, the former legal counsel to then-Gov. Steve Bullock; and Mae Nan Ellingson, an attorney who was among the delegates at the 1972 constitutional convention.

A supermajority consists of two-thirds of the full Legislature and would allow a unified party to place proposed changes to the Montana Constitution on the ballot. Some fear Republicans will try to make changes to parts of the state constitution, such as the right to privacy.

Nelson said the Legislature could call for a limited constitutional convention and place items on the ballot for people to vote on or place a referendum to revise portions of the constitution.

He said all those protections would be on the chopping block and “up for grabs.”

“For those of you who have seen ‘Shark Week,’ think feeding frenzy,” Nelson said.

He said rights would be jeopardized in an effort to make the Legislature the most powerful branch of government. Those rights include the right to a clean and healthful environment, a right to dignity, a right to participating in government and a right to reproductive autonomy.

In 1999, Nelson authored a state supreme court ruling in Armstrong vs. Montana, that the privacy provisions in Montana’s Constitution ensure women can access pre-viability abortions.

The panel spoke through much of the hourlong discussion about threats to the privacy provision, which states: “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”

Ellingson said the provision was among the least debated during the 1972 constitutional convention.

“How lucky we are in Montana to have a strong declaration of rights as we do, particularly the right of privacy … and citizens are not at the mercy of the ever-changing supreme court to abolish the notion of (abiding by earlier court decisions),” she said.

Cotter said a right to privacy is a fundamental right of Montana law.

She said attacks have been made on privacy since the last legislative session.

Cotter said privacy is purely an individual right designed to protect people from an overbearing government and extends to many facets of a person’s life, including the right to make their own medical judgment.

Graybill said the Republicans winning the governor’s race and retaining majority control of the Legislature unleashed a slew of laws legislators wanted passed for some time.

Graybill, legal counsel for Planned Parenthood in Montana, said there are a series of challenges dealing with the extent the Legislature can regulate access to abortion in Montana. He said Planned Parenthood is challenging four laws passed by GOP lawmakers.

One law bans abortion after 20 weeks, another places restrictions on medication abortion, another requires providers to give an ultrasound image to someone seeking an abortion and one bans certain kinds of insurance coverage.

Graybill said he has gotten preliminary injunctions from the courts to pause the laws from going into effect.

He said the state has decided to appeal and has asked the court to overrule the Armstrong case. The state supreme court has agreed the cases should remain paused.

Cotter said she is concerned by attempts to politicize the Montana Supreme Court and have justices elected by districts and make it regional.

“I don’t like the idea of politicizing the court or the idea of how people are elected to the court,” she said.

Cotter said the Legislature seems intent on taking away privacy rights and “having control over our personal medical decisions.”

She said if some of these rights are taken away, Montana will go back to the “good old days” of repression and persecution.

Ellingson said the majority of the majority party of the Legislature seems to want no limitations over what they can do.

“I think there is a basic unwillingness to accept the constitution and something that controls the legislators' ability to act,” she said.

Ellingson said she has been told that some legislators have been told bills they want to introduce are unconstitutional, and they introduce them anyway.

“They don’t like the notion the constitution limits them,” she said. “And they don’t like the courts interpreting the constitution, which is what the court’s job is.”

Nelson urged people watching the webinar to stand up and defend the constitution.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” he said. “Every one of us must do our part. We’ve got to vote, we have to support candidates that support our vision of the constitution.”

He said people need to speak up for the constitution.

“If we don’t fight for the constitution and our rights, then we’ll lose it,” he said.

Watch the webinar on HCTV at https://www.helenacivictv.org/on-demand/4033.