Panel considers striking education requirements for top state schools job

The committee also heard a proposal by Rep. Dave Fern, a Whitefish Democrat, to loosen the requirements for independent candidates to get on the ballot for local races.

Current law requires that any candidate not affiliated with the two major parties in state has to get signatures from at least 5 percent of the number of votes for the winning candidate in the last election. Under House Bill 347, those candidates would need just 50 signatures to qualify for the ballot as a state House candidate, and 100 signatures for state Senate or county commission.

Fern used the example of a friend he described as a “ticket-splitting individual who would have had a hard time committing to either party,” who was interested in running as an independent for the Flathead County Board of Commissioners.

In the last election, the winning candidate for that seat received 38,309 votes, meaning an independent candidate would have had to get 1,916 signatures to be on the ballot.