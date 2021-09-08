Panel approves $22 million for workforce development in Montana

One Democratic lawmaker from Helena objected to that program during public comment, however, arguing that the $6 million recommendation defied the intent of legislators who had established guidelines for spending nearly $1 billion in federal relief funds.

“I think that funding misses the mark," Rep. Mary Caferro said. "I was hoping that the funding would go straight into current job training programs, including apprenticeship programs that the unions run and apprenticeship programs that already exist in the two-year colleges."

Democrats on the Republican-dominated commission tried unsuccessfully to move $3 million from the state’s return-to-work bonus program toward short-term retraining programs to build up the labor pool of workers who would be eligible for jobs funded through upcoming infrastructure projects, also to be funded by ARPA dollars.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend spending $2 million to hire 10 temporary counselors to work with people with disabilities to find employment. Chanda Hermanson, Disability Employment and Transitions Division Administrator, told the commission that about 1,300 people had applied to the program but are currently on the wait list, and the new staff would allow the division to address the backlog.