Panel approves $1.5M in ARPA funds to improve state veterans' homes

A legislative panel Tuesday voted unanimously to spend $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to improve veterans’ homes in Columbia Falls and Glendive.

The proposals would be funded by money Montana received through the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year. Tuesday’s recommendations from the ARPA Health Advisory Commission still need final approval from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls would receive slightly over $1 million under the commission’s recommendation. That includes $135,000 to upgrade the facility’s system for monitoring residents while they are outside on the 150-acre campus, $200,000 for sewer system upgrades and $590,000 for HVAC improvements to decrease potential transmission of airborne pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Remaining funds would be spent to upgrade the facility’s vehicle fleet.

The panel voted to spend an additional $546,000 on infection-control upgrades to surfaces throughout the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive. The proposed work includes repainting and upgrades to countertops, cabinetry, flooring and ceiling tiles.

The commission also recommended allocating $120,000 to the Montana State Library for Newsline, a service that would create audio recordings of Montana newspaper stories for people with vision impairments.

