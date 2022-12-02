Panel accepting applications for Commissioner of Political Practices

A legislative panel vetting candidates for the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices announced Friday it is seeking applicants.

The Montana Legislature’s Nomination Committee will accept applicants for commissioner until Dec. 15. The panel is comprised of Republicans Sen. Mark Blasdel and Rep. Wylie Galt, and Democrats Sen. Jill Cohenour and Rep. Kim Abbott.

The committee will advance at least two but no more than five candidates next month to Gov. Greg Gianforte, who will make an appointment. The governor’s appointee is subject to Senate confirmation.

The nonpartisan commissioner is charged with monitoring and enforcing Montana’s campaign finance laws and investigating campaign finance and lobbying complaints. The office also enforces ethical standards for legislators, public officers and state employees.

Current Commissioner Jeff Mangan has announced he will leave his position Dec. 30 before his six-year term expires in 2023.

Prospective candidates must be a U.S. citizen and Montana resident and be registered to vote in Montana. Professional qualifications include legal expertise such as knowledge of the standards of evidence and due process rights that are applicable to judicial and quasi-judicial proceedings.

Those who have served as a fundraiser for a candidate, served as an officer in a political party or for a political committee, or participated in the management or conduct of a campaign by a candidate for public office are prohibited from serving.

Applicants must submit a cover letter and resume to copp@legmt.gov or the following address before Dec. 15, 2022: COPP Nominating Committee, c/o Jerry Howe, State Capitol, Room 112, Helena, MT 59601.