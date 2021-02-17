Paid postage for statewide elections gets tabled in committee

Republicans on the House State Administration, however, argued the voters should be expected to take responsibility for ensuring their ballots are counted.

“We continue to say that we want 100% participation, that we need to drive people to the polls, that we need to hold their hands,” Republican Rep. Kenneth Walsh, of Twin Bridges, said. “… At the end of the day, we can’t do everything for everybody just to make sure they vote.”

The bill’s backers had included Beth Brenneman, a representative for Disability Rights Montana. During the bill hearing she argued that people with disabilities, especially those in institutional settings, are frequently unable to participate in in-person voting or access stamps.

The committee’s vote fell along mostly partisan lines, with six Democrats voting to pass the bill out of committee and Rep. Frank Smith, D-Poplar, joining 12 Republicans in voting against it.

On Wednesday, a bill to expand voting access to people with disabilities won an initial endorsement in the House, putting it one final vote away from the governor's desk.