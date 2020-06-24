PAC backing Green candidate funded by conservative group

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in the race, which is already drawing national attention and millions in advertising to the state.

The PAC did not report the source of its funding before the June 2 primary, in which it spent $27,000 on advertising, mailings and a website supporting Fredrickson and opposing Danake.

But filings with the Federal Election Committee show Go Green Montana got $45,500 from a group called CSG Action, which shares an address with Citizens for Self-Governance, a conservative group based in Texas.

CSG did not return an email asking for comment Wednesday. The group's president and founder is Mark Meckler, who was the national coordinator and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots. Its chairman of the board is Eric O'Keefe, who has worked with U.S. Term Limits, the Campaign for Primary Accountability and other groups.

The Green Party qualified for the ballot in Montana this year after a signature-gathering effort paid for by the Montana Republican Party.