The Legislature’s main infrastructure spending bill took a major step forward Friday, with more than $1 billion in projects clearing a key budget committee on a near-unanimous vote.

House Bill 5 contains the funding for the state’s Long-Range Building Program, the bulk of which is funded by coal trust money. It contains most of the state’s capital development projects and major repair projects that need funding in the next two years.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, has previously said the record amount of money contained in the bill is partially due to the massive infusion of federal infrastructure money that flowed into Montana in the last two years. About one-quarter of the total is “authority-only,” meaning the bill doesn’t actually appropriate money but instead grants authority to entities like the Montana University System to raise and spend their own funds on state-owned facilities.

The bill now heads to the full House after a near-unanimous vote from the 23-member House Appropriations Committee, with only one member voting “no”. It underwent several tweaks compared to the version voted on by a budget subcommittee last month.

The biggest change was the removal of $113 million for the beleaguered Montana State Hospital, which Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, explained will instead be housed in separate legislation the committee will consider.

Fitzpatrick authored several other successful amendments to the bill, including restoring $9 million he had previously eliminated from a line-item funding compliance upgrades at the state hospital.

Another $10 million was added to HB 5 that would allow the Department of Corrections to move forward with a plan to establish a prerelease center in Flathead County. The center would be at the site of an “old shopping center” outside Kalispell, Fitzpatrick said. A proposal from DOC states the facility would have a 60-bed capacity.

Fitzpatrick also succeeded in adding in $7 million for a sexual offender’s unit for the Montana State Prison. Of that, $4 million would go toward construction costs and the rest would be operating expenses.

“One of the major management problems that they have at Montana State Prison is managing sexual offenders,” Fitzpatrick said. “They are not very well liked by inmates any more than they are in the general public. The idea here is to move them off-campus.”

He said it would house about 64 people.

And another addition to the bill, $5 million in grants for homeless shelters in the state, survived an attempt by conservative Republicans to strip it from the bill. It was added by Hopkins, who chairs the budget subcommittee dealing with infrastructure. However, a separate amendment established a one-to-one matching funds requirement for recipients of the grants.

The budget committee has also advanced several other infrastructure bills, including House Bill 6, which deals with renewable resource grants. Before advancing that bill, however, the committee voted on Friday to halve a $53 million appropriation for replacing siphons on the ailing Milk River Irrigation Project.