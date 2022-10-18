Outside spending record toppled, complaints emerge in Supreme Court race

The Montana Supreme Court race is intensifying as predicted in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election — with outside spending toppling previous record figures and last-minute complaints of bias emerging.

The nonpartisan contest between incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and Republican Public Service Commission President James Brown has long had the makings of becoming 2022’s headlining race. It’s an off-year election, without a presidential, senatorial or gubernatorial race to suck up all the campaign spending.

The state Republican Party, meanwhile, began building its efforts to reshape the judiciary last year in order to see more of its legislative ambitions pass muster with the courts. This year, the state Republican Party's committee has spent more on Brown than all of its legislative candidates combined.

And in a state where money in politics has long been a political boogeyman, the vast majority of outside spending has gone to support Brown.

Outside spending

The Republican State Leadership Committee on Friday announced it will spend $500,000 on a television ad opposing Gustafson. That brings the judicial race to at least $1.3 million in outside spending, per independent expenditures reported to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.

With roughly six weeks' worth of pre-election spending yet to be reported, that sum already topples the previous record for outside spending in a state justice race, when independent groups reported dumping $1 million into the 2016 contest between Dirk Sandefur and Kristen Juras.

Reported outside spending that either supports Brown or opposes Gustafson now totals $1 million. Prior to its most recent ad buy, the Republican State Leadership Committee’s state-level PAC had sunk $150,000 into pro-Brown TV ads that ran during the week before the primary.

The Montana Republican Party’s state-level political committee has also spent heavily on Brown, paying more for ads to benefit the nonpartisan candidate than its total spending on its party's candidates on the ballot. The committee reported spending $122,000 to benefit Brown as of the reporting period ending Sept. 25. Most of that was during the primary, though it spent another $32,000 on pro-Brown mailers in mid-September.

Another group likely to spend money benefiting Brown, the Montana Judicial Accountability Initiative, had $124,000 in the bank as of late September. Jake Eaton, the committee's treasurer, previously told the Montana State News Bureau he would likely be getting involved in the Supreme Court race, though it has yet to report any independent expenditures.

Brown also benefited from $130,000 in television ads from Realtors For Better Government, which made the expenditure in mid-September, days after receiving $130,000 from the National Association of Realtors Fund.

Gustafson has also benefited from outside spending, to the tune of $325,000 reported so far.

Last week, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana PAC reported paying $138,000 for more than 300,000 mailers supporting the incumbent justice.

The Planned Parenthood PAC has been largely dormant since the 2020 election cycle, according to its most recent report, which included few contributions since then. The bulk of its money during that cycle came from a national Planned Parenthood political spending committee and Big Sky Voters PAC, a federal outside spending group based in Missoula.

The only other committee spending six-figure sums to benefit Gustafson is Montanans for Liberty and Justice, a political committee connected to the Montana Trial Lawyers Association. The group reported more than $300,000 in the bank at the end of September. It’s been heavily supported by Montana Law PAC, the political spending committee for the trial lawyers.

While outside spending is ratcheting up, contributions directly to the two candidates have slowed since the months immediately following the June primary, when Gustafson hauled in almost a quarter-million dollars in a single reporting period between June and August, to Brown’s $93,000.

In the most recent report covering contributions made between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15, Gustafson’s campaign received roughly $97,000, compared to about $80,000 in campaign contributions to Brown.

Brown on Monday declined to comment on the overtly partisan financial support swarming behind his campaign, which also has secured endorsement from the top GOP elected leaders in the state. Instead, he said, the bigger issue is the support Gustafson gets from PACs made up by attorneys who have and could bring cases before the court.

Last-minute accusations

On Friday, Eaton, the GOP political consultant who said earlier his political committee would likely spend in support of Brown in the race, filed two complaints against Gustafson with the Judicial Standards Commission.

The allegations in the complaints boil down to an appearance of impropriety, as Gustafson accepted campaign contributions and endorsements from the attorneys and plaintiffs in a high-profile case decided in August. Gustafson ultimately concurred with the majority opinion in that case that was decided in favor of the plaintiffs. Chief Justice Mike McGrath authored the majority opinion.

The commission is outlined in the state Constitution to have jurisdiction over complaints alleging violations of the judicial code of conduct.

Though the cases cited in the complaint were decided two months ago, Eaton waited until the day ballots were mailed to make his complaint public — meaning a decision on its merits would not come before the election and drawing a rebuke from Gustafson's campaign that publishing the complaint was illegal.

Eaton, who has worked as a consultant on several GOP campaigns in recent years, claimed he was only made aware of the allegations “a few weeks ago and I just finally had the time to get the complaints put together.” The commission does not meet again until Nov. 14, the week after the election.

The Judicial Standards Commission's rules state "all papers filed" before the commission shall be confidential while the case is pending, and may only be disclosed once the commission has dismissed the complaint. Violations of those confidentiality rules may result in the complaint's dismissal.

Eaton disputed whether the complaint could be dismissed due to his releasing them to the press, but added he genuinely does hope the matter is resolved through the Judicial Standards Commission.

Gustafson's campaign on Monday declined to comment directly on the complaints because of that confidentiality, but wrote the following in a statement:

"As written and provided unlawfully, the complaints are a gross, blatant and obvious 'October Surprise' political stunt timed with the goal of creating sensationalized news stories as voters receive their absentee ballots," Gustafson's campaign wrote in response to questions from the Montana State News Bureau. "They include no new information that has not been disclosed in comprehensive public reporting by Justice Gustafson's campaign."

In the cases cited in the complaint, attorneys Cliff Edwards and Jim Goetz represented the plaintiffs who sought to strike down Republicans’ efforts to elect Supreme Court justices by district. The move was seen by the plaintiffs as a ploy to see more conservative justices who are likely to uphold Republican passed bills get elected to the court.

About a month before the court's decision, Edwards held a special fundraising event in Bigfork in support of Gustafson’s re-election.

The Code of Judicial Conduct states judges shall avoid the appearance of impropriety, but does not spell out that judges must recuse themselves in cases that involve a campaign contributor. It also does not say recusal is required for a case involving someone who endorsed a judge, such as Brown would be likely to face if elected given his endorsement from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who also held a fundraiser in his home in support of Brown. The governor and state have been named as defendants in several lawsuits before the court challenging new laws passed by Republicans last session.

Gustafson's campaign pointed out judges raising money from those who might have cases before the court is part of how the system works.

"Because judges are elected in Montana, Justice Gustafson has been running her re-election campaign throughout Montana, attending dozens of events with supporters from a broad spectrum of backgrounds and professions," Gustafson's campaign wrote. "She has received donations from nearly two thousand donors, all within the legal limit determined by the Montana State legislature and signed into law by the Governor of Montana. ... Montana’s judicial campaign contribution limits in themselves protect against the influence and conflict inappropriately asserted in the complaints."

Edwards directed questions to Goetz, who said Monday the complaints were another package of partisan attacks on the judicial branch, adding it is "ludicrous" to believe Gustafson's vote on the high court could be swayed by campaign contributions.

"To the extent that there's a suggestion that Gustafson's vote is influenced by my modest contribution, which is within the statutory limit, I've had four cases in the last year and a half (in the Supreme Court) and, I'm embarrassed to say this, she's voted against me in three of them," Goetz said.

In its statement on Monday, Gustafson's campaign said she has received donations from nearly 2,000 supporters.

"She has also earned hundreds upon hundreds of endorsements from Montanans, including private citizens, attorneys in all practice specialties, and judges," campaign director Tim Warner said in a statement Monday.

Brown has walked his own tightrope this election, asserting his campaign to be operating within the Code of Judicial Conduct by not outright accepting or raising the endorsements of high-profile Republicans. On Facebook he has posted photos of himself at campaign events in rural Montana, in one photo standing directly in front of a large red sign reading, “Protect our children, Vote Republican!”

Brown on Monday called the complaint troubling, and said Montana should install new legislation to prohibit judges from accepting campaign contributions from attorneys who have a case pending before that judge.

"I have pointed out for years the inherent conflicts of interest involved with having practicing attorneys make campaign contributions to Montana judges who, in turn, preside over and rule on legal matters brought by the attorneys who have contributed to their campaigns," Brown said in an emailed statement. "There has been much talk in my race about upholding the appearance of judicial impartiality in Montana court."

Gustafson won a three-way primary with 48% of the ballots cast to Brown's 36%. Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon took third in the race; only the top two vote-getters move on to the general.