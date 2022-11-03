Outside spending for Supreme Court incumbent topped $2 million in October

Outside groups spent $2 million for incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson's re-election bid during the month of October, doubling the previous record for independent expenditures combined for both candidates in 2016, according to records with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.

Outside groups supporting Gustafson's challenger, Republican Public Service Commission President James Brown, spent $646,810 in the same timeframe, the lion's share coming from the Republican State Leadership Committee's $500,000 ad buy just days after ballots were mailed out to registered voters.

Nearly half of Gustafson's outside support came from Montanans for Liberty and Justice, a political committee connected to the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, which spent more than $970,000 in October, mostly on TV advertising purchases.

Al Smith, treasurer of Montanans for Liberty and Justice, said in a phone interview Thursday that much of that spending was in anticipation and response to the horsepower Republicans put behind Brown's campaign, particularly the half-million dollar ad buy from the national GOP committee.

"It stands out because its blatant politicization of a nonpartisan race," Smith said.

Brown and Republicans have labeled the committee as leaning Democratic and denounced the spending as lawyers attempting to buy off Supreme Court justices in exchange for favorable rulings in the high court. Smith said Thursday the group is only fighting off partisan interests from reaching a seat on the court.

"Truthfully, most of our members are Democrats but certainly not all," Smith said. "We're not looking for a justice who is on our side all the time and does our bidding."

Brown's campaign has stood out from previous cycles for its name-brand Republican support. On Thursday Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte urged supporters in a Tweet to join him "in supporting Republican James Brown for the Montana Supreme Court."

But the figures spent in this election stand alone, too.

"Certainly both candidates have enough money to get their names out and there's a lot of interest in this race," Carroll College political science professor Jeremy Johnson said Thursday. "You can see that in the trail of dollars. People see a lot at stake."

This race is something of a crescendo for the conflict between state Republicans and the judicial branch, which got underway last year when the GOP took the Governor's Office for the first time in 16 years and expanded their majority in the state Legislature. Republicans, whose legislative ambitions have been repeatedly struck down by the courts in the time since, have backed Brown, spending more on his campaign for the nonpartisan office than all of their Republican legislative candidates combined.

The Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute that tracks judicial elections, has already taken note of the record-breaking spending in the race for Gustafson's seat. In an analysis published Monday, the Brennan Center noted the three states that have seen the highest spending so far, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio, each feature partisan judicial elections that will decide the high court's majorities in those states. Illinois has seen the highest tally in outside spending so far, with $5 million spent to support Republican candidates and $1.5 million spent to benefit the Democrats.

The Brennan Center notes the race for Gustafson's seat won't tip the Supreme Court's majority one direction or the other, but justices could hear major questions on voting rights and abortion access as legal challenges against those legislative ambitions work through lower courts. Elections for justices in Montana are nonpartisan.

On Tuesday, a week out from the Nov. 8 general election, voter turnout was at 28%. Johnson said Thursday that as Election Day draws nearer, the late spending campaigns in this nonpartisan race are critical to reach last-minute voters who are likely to vote straight ticket, but aren't engaged enough in the day-to-day politics to have made a decision on nonpartisan candidates.