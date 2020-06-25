Outside groups try to influence Montana U.S. Senate race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — An outside group is running ads trying to influence voters in Montana's U.S. Senate race — a battle between Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock that could be key in determining which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate.

A political action committee of Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump's reelection is running ads in Montana in support of Bullock's candidacy, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

The Lincoln Project was founded in 2019 by several people including George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump. The ads criticize Trump's leadership abilities and question his health and character as well as endorse former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy for president.

"Bullock represents the best of America's ideals. He cares about his constituents and works every day to make sure their lives are better," said John Weaver, another founder of the group who is a former executive director of the Republican Party in Texas.

The ad does not mention Daines but does show a picture of him. Trump has said he plans to campaign in Montana on behalf of Republican candidates.