Outfitted nonresident hunters could top 1,800 under one-time license

The bill passed largely along party lines although a few Republicans broke to vote with Democrats against the legislation. Beyond the amendment, the bill was wide-ranging with changes to multiple fish and wildlife laws and set up a new funding program to pay Montana State Prison to raise pheasants. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill in May.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks notified the 15,000 nonresidents who were unsuccessful in the lottery of their potential eligibility under HB 637. It was then up to hunters to request a license and submit qualifying documentation of an outfitter booking prior to April 1.

In total, 1,693 had purchased a license by Sept. 1 and another 139 had gone through the process and could purchase one but had not yet done so, according to FWP.

Berglee said in a Wednesday text message that interest in the licenses was about what he expected, pointing to estimates that about 3,000 nonresidents could be eligible.

“(It) definitely wasn’t an unlimited free-for-all like some were saying early on,” he said. “I’d say it accomplished what the intent of the bill was.”