Outfitted nonresident hunters could top 1,800 under one-time license

Under a special one-time legislative allowance, nearly 1,700 nonresidents hunting with outfitters purchased big game licenses with about another 140 still eligible.
A late and controversial amendment to House Bill 637 from Joliet Republican Seth Berglee allowed outfitted out-of-state hunters who had applied for but not drawn one of Montana’s 17,000 big game licenses to purchase one by the end of August. The amendment also changes nonresident preference points to favor those hunting with outfitters over do-it-yourself hunters starting next year.
Berglee and other supporters of the amendment said an unexpected 30% surge in nonresident applications for this year’s drawing caused major turmoil for outfitters. Because both do-it-yourself and outfitted nonresidents are in the same pool, the odds of a particular individual drawing a license dropped. That meant many outfitters saw fewer clients obtain licenses and faced lost revenue this year and untenable volatility in the future unless changes to the draw system were made, supporters said.
The amendment drew serious opposition due to its late appearance in the session and concerns about favoring outfitters over do-it-yourself hunters. An earlier bill that sought to overturn a citizen ballot initiative prohibiting outfitter-sponsored licenses failed earlier in the session, and opponents were vocal that the amendment went against the will of voters.
The bill passed largely along party lines although a few Republicans broke to vote with Democrats against the legislation. Beyond the amendment, the bill was wide-ranging with changes to multiple fish and wildlife laws and set up a new funding program to pay Montana State Prison to raise pheasants. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill in May.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks notified the 15,000 nonresidents who were unsuccessful in the lottery of their potential eligibility under HB 637. It was then up to hunters to request a license and submit qualifying documentation of an outfitter booking prior to April 1.
In total, 1,693 had purchased a license by Sept. 1 and another 139 had gone through the process and could purchase one but had not yet done so, according to FWP.
Berglee said in a Wednesday text message that interest in the licenses was about what he expected, pointing to estimates that about 3,000 nonresidents could be eligible.
“(It) definitely wasn’t an unlimited free-for-all like some were saying early on,” he said. “I’d say it accomplished what the intent of the bill was.”
Under HB 637, starting next year the cost of nonresident preference points will double from $50 to $100. Outfitted nonresidents may purchase an additional preference point to gain an advantage in a future lottery license. Proceeds go to multiple public access and habitat improvement programs.
The additional license sales equate to about $1.6 million in revenue to FWP. Agency spokesman Greg Lemon noted that spending for this biennium has already been allocated by the Legislature so it will not directly increase the budget. The agency saw a similar bump in revenue due to increased sales of fishing licenses during the pandemic, he said.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.