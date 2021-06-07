Outfitted nonresident hunters buy 350 one-time licenses so far

“They’ve got until Aug. 30 to take us up on that, so really we don’t know what that final number will be,” he said.

The late amendment to HB 637 was a controversial one. The amendment also changes nonresident preference points to favor those hunting with outfitters over do-it-yourself hunters.

Supporters point to a 30% surge in nonresident applications for this year’s drawing that diluted outfitter client pools and resulted in a dip in bookings. Without relief, some outfitting businesses risked going under. For the long term, outfitters say they need stability in the drawings in order to know year-to-year how many clients will be successful.

Opponents have blasted the changes as coming too late in the session and unfairly favoring those who can afford an outfitter over do-it-yourself hunters. The amendment also goes against a citizen ballot initiative that did away with guaranteed licenses for outfitters, opponents say.

Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association agreed that it will be difficult to predict how many hunters ultimately purchase licenses. The organization estimated about 3,000 additional licenses would be necessary to make up for the slump in clients' drawings, but he would not be surprised if the number was closer to 1,500.