Other GOP states urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

Other states that came to Texas' defense accused the Biden administration of overstepping by bringing the challenge, while mostly steering clear of the broader arguments about whether the law itself is constitutional.

"The Attorney General has no authority to act as a roving reviser of state law, challenging as unconstitutional any rule with which he disagrees," Indiana Attorney General Theodore Rokita told the appeals court in a brief filed late Wednesday.

A 1992 Supreme Court decision prevented states from banning abortion before the point at which a fetus can viably survive outside the womb, which is around the 24th week of pregnancy. But Texas' version has mostly outmaneuvered courts so far because it offloads enforcement to private citizens through civil cases rather than to prosecutors through criminal charges. Citizens are entitled to collect at least $10,000 if they prevail in lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone found to have helped a woman get an abortion after the point at which cardiac activity is detected.

The Texas attorney general's office on Thursday again urged the court to leave the law in place while their appeal is pending. Whether the law remains in effect could ultimately wind up back before the U.S. Supreme Court, which last month allowed it to remain in effect without ruling on its constitutionality.