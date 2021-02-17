Organizations join forces for anti-human trafficking effort

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lowell Hochhalter, who co-founded the Lifeguard Group in Missoula with his wife Tami Hochhalter, said at the event the hotline to appear on distribution trucks around the state will help centralize reports for law enforcement agencies focused on human trafficking. The Lifeguard Group, based in Missoula, has contributed to human trafficking investigations and training.

Nearly all speakers on Wednesday said there is a need for greater awareness on the issue in Montana. Guy Baker is a Missoula police detective and lead investigator on the case of Jermain Charlo, a Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal member missing since 2018. Baker said Wednesday he has seen people wave off human trafficking as something that doesn't take place in Montana. He compared the notion to the last generation's struggle to come to terms with domestic violence.

"This project is going to bring this very important message to all corners of Montana," Baker said.