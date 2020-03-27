Order to stay at home in Montana starts Saturday; 1st COVID-19 death, cases top 100

Montana will go under an order issued by Gov. Steve Bullock to stay at home starting Saturday morning, as the state saw its first death from COVID-19 this week and reached 121 cases of the virus by Friday evening.
The man who died Thursday was Jim Tomlin, a 77-year-old who lived on Bull Lake in Lincoln County and recently returned to Montana after a vacation in California.
Seven people have been hospitalized statewide, though information about their locations is not provided by the state.
Gallatin County, home to the booming town of Bozeman and Montana State University, still has the most cases, at 42. In a press conference Friday, county health officer Matt Kelley said the county, one of the fastest growing in the country, also sees many tourists every year and that while those groups benefit the area and boost its economy, their travel has contributed to the case tally there.
"Gallatin County is a crossroads and a destination," Kelley said. "We're home to a diverse economy, a growing university, we have natural beauty and attractions. I think those things help create the character of our community and we can't change that even if we wanted to. It's who we are. And while some of those factors are probably also contributing to the number of cases we have, I think it's also important that we also we recognize that those factors provide enormous sources of talent and energy and community assets to help us respond collectively to this challenge."
Kelley said about half the county's cases are associated with domestic or international travel and half are from community spread. He added that it was a rough estimate.
Yellowstone County, which said Friday it also has evidence of community spread, reported 23 cases Friday, a sharp increase.
Missoula County has eight cases; Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade and Lewis and Clark each have seven; Flathead has six; Toole has five; Madison and Lincoln have three; Jefferson and Broadwater each have two; and Park, Ravalli, Meagher, Lake, Roosevelt and Hill each have one.
By Friday evening, the state public health lab had processed 3,178 tests. That number does not include test that hospitals or doctors send to private facilities.
Bullock's order to stay at home shuts down non-essential businesses, though things like grocery stores, gas stations, banks and others are exempt. It also allows for essential travel only, such as to buy food or pick up to-go orders from restaurants and to provide care for others. People may also still recreate outdoors on public lands if they follow social distancing rules. There are several other orders in place that have closed public K-12 schools and places like bars and restaurants where people congregate. The state's universities will educate students online for the rest of the school year.
Also this week, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail, something several counties have already moved to do.
The Montana Supreme Court on Friday also issued in an order delaying most court hearings until April 10, in light of Bullock’s order for residents to stay home until the same deadline. The order was the most severe of those issued by Chief Justice Mike McGrath since the outbreak reached Montana. Ten days earlier, McGrath issued a memo only recommending attorneys try to push trials and non-emergent hearings past April 30.
Friday’s order still allows courts to hold certain hearings, including initial appearances and arraignments, while mandating that any emergent civil hearings, such as those regarding orders of protection, must be held by telephone.
The order also mandates motions for pre-trial release to be heard in an expedited fashion and allows courts to fast-track proceedings for high-risk defendants.
On Friday, Bullock lifted "hours of service" requirements for truckers and increased by 10% the legal weight for commercial vehicles to maintain timely delivery of supplies and ensure Montana can properly respond to COVID-19.
The move is meant to increase the ability of commercial motor carrier vehicles to ensure a supply of food, medical supplies, farm inputs and feed and hay.. Bullock emphasized that there is no shortage of food.
Montanans, like people around the country, have hit some shelves in grocery stories hard, though that represents people aggressively purchasing items and stores not being able to replenish things quickly, not a scarcity.
The order is meant to help with that, as well as make sure there are no delays for things like feed and hay shipments.
Following previous actions by both the state and private insurance companies to waive co-pays for doctor's appointments to get COVID-19 tests and increasing access to tele-medicine to keep people who are not acutely ill out of health care facilities where they could spread the virus, Bullock also announced Friday changes to the state's Children's Health Insurance Program and Medicaid.
There are now no out-of-pocket co-pays for low-income people covered by the Healthy Montana Kids program, and people will not lose Medicaid coverage if they're not able to pay their premiums. Out-of-state providers can now also immediately register to provide care in Montana, a move meant to help increase the pool of medical workers should the state see a surge in hospitalizations.
Also Friday, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox issued guidelines on how governments in Montana can follow the state's open meeting laws but still comply with social distancing requirements.
Under the guidelines, which Fox's letter made clear are meant to answer questions quickly during unprecedented events and do not carry the weight of a formal opinion from the attorney general, local government entities should take all steps possible to indefinitely suspend all non-essential public meetings. Fox pointed governments to the governor's executive order declaring a state of emergency in Montana as allowing for this.
Fox also advised limiting public meetings to only critical items, said meetings may be held through remote means like video conferencing and that when the meeting is noticed, that must include information about how the meeting will be held and how the public can participate, as well as access documents that will be discussed. Fox said meetings held remotely should strive to still let the public see, hear and reasonably participate.
The advice came after a request for an opinion from the Montana County Attorneys Association, Custer County and the City of Bozeman
Missoulian reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.
