Order to stay at home in Montana starts Saturday; 1st COVID-19 death, cases top 100

"Gallatin County is a crossroads and a destination," Kelley said. "We're home to a diverse economy, a growing university, we have natural beauty and attractions. I think those things help create the character of our community and we can't change that even if we wanted to. It's who we are. And while some of those factors are probably also contributing to the number of cases we have, I think it's also important that we also we recognize that those factors provide enormous sources of talent and energy and community assets to help us respond collectively to this challenge."