Oral arguments scheduled for lawsuit challenging Meagher County copper mine

A Montana District Court judge will hear oral arguments Friday in Meagher County in a lawsuit brought by several conservation groups asking that the state’s approval of a copper mine north of White Sulphur Springs be canceled.

Judge Katherine Bidegary, who serves in Richland County District Court, will hear arguments from groups including Montana Trout Unlimited, the Montana Environmental Information Center and Earth Works against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Sandfire Resources America.

Judge Randal Spaulding who typically covers Meagher County recused himself in the case, according to the Meagher County Clerk of District Court’s office.

Sandfire Resources America, formerly Tintina, has spent more than five years in the permitting process with DEQ. In February, the state issued a final environmental impact statement for the mine and surface construction for the project’s first phase began last year. The state found that the mine proposal is not predicted to harm the Smith River and that the company had met the necessary steps to mine under Montana law. The mine is located near Sheep Creek, a Smith tributary.