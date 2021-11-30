Oral arguments heard in right-to-work group's challenge to Montana's Clean Campaign Act

MISSOULA — A federal judge on Tuesday asked for supplemental legal briefs in a case that could toss out a portion of Montana’s campaign disclosure laws, following oral arguments earlier in the day.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said at the end of Tuesday’s hearing he plans to issue a judgment in the case within the next two weeks.

Montana Citizens for Right To Work, a political committee that was active during the 2020 elections, in September filed a challenge to the state’s requirement that candidates and political committees give targeted candidates a heads-up on attack ads published or broadcast within 10 days of Election Day. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula, asks the court to find the state’s 2007 Clean Campaign Act unconstitutional.

Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices, the defendant in the case, previously found that the group failed to follow the law after distributing more than 15,000 campaign mailers in 20 legislative districts in the last week before the 2020 general election. The mailers indicated whether candidates in those districts would support so-called “right to work” legislation, which would exempt non-union employees from union dues in workplaces covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Matthew Monforton, an attorney representing the right-to-work group, said the state law violates its free-speech rights under the First Amendment, as well as the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal-protection rights.

He argued that because the disclosure requirements apply to groups that run attack ads but not to those endorsing candidates, the law places an unconstitutional burden on its right to speak freely.

John Morrison, representing the Commissioner of Political Practices, contended that the law protects free-speech rights for candidates subjected to attack ads, ensuring they have a “right to respond” to damaging or false information.

Molloy will have to determine what level of scrutiny to apply to the electioneering law as he weighs the competing arguments. Monforton urged him to review the law under “strict scrutiny,” a relatively high bar that requires the state to have a “compelling governmental interest” for placing restrictions on political speech, while requiring that those laws be written in the “least restrictive” way possible.

The state’s campaign regulators, on the other hand, argued that the law should be evaluated under “exacting scrutiny.” That less demanding level of review doesn’t require that the law be the “least restrictive” possible, but that it is “narrowly tailored" to the government’s interest.

Morrison said the law would stand up regardless of what level of scrutiny is applied, but argued that disclosure requirements — as opposed to restrictions on the quantity or nature of political speech — have been held up to the less stringent requirement by other courts.

“It only provides that information is conveyed (to the targeted candidate) so there isn’t a lack of information that can lead to misinformation in the marketplace of ideas,” Morrison said.

Monforton rejected the idea that the law advances any government interest, arguing that the state failed to show evidence for its assertion that the Clean Campaign Act aims to give voters more information by giving targeted candidates the opportunity to respond to last-minute attacks.

Referring to his time as a state lawmaker and legislative candidate, he added, “I don’t like being criticized, I don’t like being the subject of attack ads … but that’s something we all have to live with as candidates.”

The two sides also diverged on whether the court could strike down only the provision of the Clean Campaign Act that is being challenged, or whether Molloy would have to scrap the law altogether.

Morrison repeatedly stressed that the bill was passed nearly unanimously by the 2007 Legislature. Only three lawmakers out of 150 voted against the bill before it was signed by then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer.

Asked by Molloy during the oral arguments, both attorneys said they were unfamiliar with a 2003 ruling by a federal appeals court that struck down a similar law in Arizona. In an order issued that evening, the judge told the two parties to file supplemental briefs discussing the implications of that ruling on the current case.

