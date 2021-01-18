Opposition outweighs support for bills focused on trans youth

In testimony Monday, Idaho Rep. Barbara Ehardt, who is carrying similar legislation in that state still under court review — repeatedly misgendered June Eastwood, a transgender woman who competed in the University of Montana's women's cross country and track and field programs after transitioning because she is a woman.

"You had a biological male compete for the University of Montana, on the women's team and that biological male only competed one year and incredibly well at the Big Sky Championships at Idaho State, my alma mater," Ehardt testified.

Opponents said HB 112 is discriminatory, unconstitutional, harmful to the mental health of transgender student athletes and wrought with privacy concerns. The first opposition to the bill was from Zooey Zephyr, a transgender woman from Billings who currently resides in Missoula.

Zephyr said she wrestled for 18 years, from age 4 until she was 22.

"I want to use my experience as a former high-level athlete to let the members of the committee know one simple fact: Trans people do not transition to gain an advantage in sports. We just don't," Zephyr testified. "Ultimately what I want to make clear is this: the image of 'trans women ruining the integrity of women's sports' paints a false picture of life as a trans woman.