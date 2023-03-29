It didn't take long for the state Legislature to entertain a debate on repealing recreational marijuana in Montana.

Montanans have only lived under full marijuana legalization for a little more than a year, with recreational market launching Jan. 1, 2022.

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, argued to the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee on Wednesday the legalization ballot measure was faulty because of tax revenue allocations it included in the measure's language. However, supporters and proponents of Regier's Senate Bill 546, which would repeal the legalization measure passed by 57% of voters in 2020, quickly fell back into arguments made over legalization itself.

Those arguing adult marijuana use should remain intact said SB 546 would hand the $300 million in marijuana sales providers recorded last year to the black market, adding illicit marijuana is not tested or regulated.

"If this bill gets passed the black market would be influxed, so there would be more cannabis getting in the hands of children," said Mariah Bond of Euphoria Wellness. State law restricts providers from selling cannabis to anyone under 21.

Bill supporters who said the recreational program should be dismantled described recreational marijuana as a destabilizing force for communities, and said pushing the tax on medical marijuana from 4% to 20% would make up the difference in lost tax revenues.

Regier is carrying the bill; Steve Zabawa, a Billings car dealer and head of anti-marijuana group Safe Montana, had a direct hand in its development.

In 2021, Zabawa challenged the ballot initiative's passage because of the tax revenue it attempted to direct, but ultimately folded that lawsuit. He told the Montana State News Bureau he believed the regulatory framework lawmakers put in place with House Bill 701 that same year would be sufficient for the time being. He said then he was looking ahead to 2023 to "rectify the great wrong of 2020."

“Potency is out of control. It is an epidemic,” Zabawa said. “We need to level the playing field. Right now, they won the last round in 2020 and 2021.

“This is for our minors, this is for our families, this is for our businesses, this is a workforce issue,” he told the committee.

Repealing the recreational marijuana program that's generated $50 million in tax revenues will be a high bar to hurdle. Several lawmakers from the majority caucus have proposed different uses of the tax revenues this session. House Bill 462, for example, would have redirected 20% of the revenues to public safety and law enforcement uses. That bill was designed by the Governor's Office, but the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday tabled the measure, instead advancing House Bill 669, which would deliver those tax revenues directly into the general fund.

Another bill, to use marijuana tax revenues to repair county roads, has already gotten an early endorsement from the Senate.

Pepper Petersen, president of the Montana Cannabis Guild and owner of the Cannabis Corner in Helena, said SB 546 would "erase" the state's tax revenues from marijuana, which is projected to reach $91 million by 2025.

"If we erase this legal market, and $300 million in sales, they're not going to just go home," he said. "They are going to continue to purchase marijuana, they're either going to go to a state where it's legal and bring it back here, or they're going to go find someone in state who's selling it illicitly."

Regier cited DUI and youth-use statistics from Colorado after that state legalized in arguing public safety should outweigh the benefits of tax revenues.

"There is a high cost to making an addictive and dangerous substance a commercial product," Regier told the committee on Wednesday.

Several pointed to the voter approval in 2020 as enough reason not to repeal legalized marijuana use.

"I just think it's good not to make voters think their voice doesn't count and then they turn away from the whole process," said Kate Cholewa of the Montana Cannabis Industry Association.

The committee is expected to vote on SB 546 Thursday morning.