Opponents say change to Montana Medicaid programs would harm people

Kristin Page-Nei, the government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said if cancer patients lose health care coverage due to small and temporary changes in their income, it would be difficult or impossible to continue their treatment.

“For those cancer patients who are mid-treatment, a loss of health care coverage could seriously jeopardize their chance of survival. Being denied access to one cancer care team could have a significant impact on an individual's cancer prognosis and the financial toll that the loss of coverage would have on individuals and their families could be devastating,” Page-Nei said.

Joe Rosette, the chief executive officer of Rocky Boy Health Center, said Medicaid expansion has allowed Native Americans to begin to adequately address health disparities that lead to that population dying nearly 20 years earlier than whites in Montana. Just over 16% of those covered on Medicaid expansion are Native American.

Removing continuous eligibility during the pandemic would further erode any gains, Rosette said.