Opponents line up against rule to require pre-authorization, limit who can provide abortions

More than two dozen people spoke against a rule proposed by the state health department that would require those seeking abortions covered by Medicaid to get pre-authorization to show the procedure is “medically necessary” and limit who can provide abortions that would be covered by Medicaid.

Only one person supported the policy, which was created by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

While the department in a statement last month said it was bringing the rule to “ensure that abortions paid for by Montana taxpayers under Medicaid are truly medically necessary, in accordance with the law, those opposed to it said it would cause serious harm to women by delaying or making inaccessible necessary medical care."

“Simply put, the proposed rule is an abortion ban for the most vulnerable of Montanans with no medical justification,” said Akilah Deernose, staff attorney with ACLU of Montana. “It is not constitutionally permissible for the state to subject low-income people to greater hardships simply because they are unable to afford a course of care with which the state does not agree.”

Several of those who spoke against the rule during a meeting held over Zoom had to pause during their testimony to process their emotions.

The federal Hyde Amendment limits federal money from paying for abortions covered by Medicaid, except in the case of rape, incest or if the life of a mother is at risk. But a 1995 court ruling in Montana found the state must use its own funds to cover abortions deemed medically necessary for Medicaid patients. The state has long defined what counts as medically necessary in administrative rule.

Pre-viability abortions are legal in Montana under a state Supreme Court order dating back to 1999. In 2021, the state’s Republican-majority Legislature used the budget process to create a study of abortions for those covered by Medicaid. That came in addition to several other bills that limited access to abortion care around the state. Several of those laws are on hold in court challenges.

Dr. Leah Miller, a physician in Missoula speaking on behalf of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said that the process of and delays in care caused by having to get preauthorization increases both the physical and mental health risks for pregnant people.

“These changes would allow the decision of whether an abortion is medically necessary to be determined not by a medical provider, but by a Medicaid review board," Miller said

Miller also said that there’s no that evidence limiting the types of providers who can perform abortions would improve patient safety or quality of care.

“That rule would result in decreased access for those that live in certain areas of the state or those in lower economic status that cannot afford to travel. This results in inadequate health care for vulnerable populations and can increase risk associated with abortions even if the case meets current or proposed funding approval," Miller said.

Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a physician in Missoula who specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, said that in a state that already has the sixth-highest rate of pregnancy deaths overall and a rate seven times higher than the national average for American Indians, the proposed rule would mean delayed abortion care, which makes a person’s health situation both more expensive and dangerous.

“For patients who have chronic conditions that worsened during pregnancy, or developed dangerous medical conditions during pregnancy, abortion is often the best way to preserve their health and life,” Mitchell said, adding that in situations like hypertension a few hours can mean the difference between life and death.

Mitchell also raised concerns the rule could force women with fetal anomalies to carry to term because the rule does not clarify otherwise. The rule would allow for an abortion, if pre-authorized, in the case of if a woman suffers from a life-treating condition and would be in danger of death unless an abortion is performed, or has a physical or psychological condition that would be aggravated by pregnancy, among other conditions, though preauthorizations would be subject to approval by a review team. The rule has provisions to require post-procedure reviews in the case of an emergency and a review would be required before payment.

Helen Weems, a nurse practitioner and owner of All Families Healthcare is a plaintiff in separate legal challenge to allow advance practice nurses to provide abortion care. Weems also spoke against the rule Thursday.

“I implore you to recognize abortion care for what it is: essential pregnancy care, just like obstetric care and miscarriage management care. Singling abortion care out of pregnancy care and thereby denying this essential service to Medicaid members will result in multiple generations of physical, mental and emotional harm,” Weems said.

The one supporter, Derek Oestreicher, is chief legal counsel and director of government affairs for the Montana Family Foundation, which advocates against abortion.

Oestreicher said he felt the rule did not conflict with previous case law.

“This proposed (rule) is not an assault on the Montana Supreme Court's decision in the Armstrong case,” Oestreicher said, referencing the 1999 ruling that found Montana’s Constitutional right to privacy ensure access to pre-viability abortions. “This amendment ensures good financial stewardship and faithfulness for the administration of Montana's Medicaid programs. Requiring health care providers to provide greater specificity with respect to medically necessary health care services is not a hindrance to health care. Instead, it serves as an important verification that general fund dollars are not being used to fund unnecessary medical procedures.”

Deernose testified that in its Armstrong ruling, the court found Montanans have a constitutional right to obtain an abortion from the qualified health provider of their choosing.

“This cannot be limited to physicians,” Deernose said. “The department openly flouts Armstrong by attempting to limit the provision of Medicaid-funded abortions to physicians only.”

She said the department “pushes for the proposed rule changes knowing well that it will lead to litigation and that its actions are not defensible and will be enjoined, ultimately opening the state to even more financial liability.”

Erin Schweber, a licensed psychotherapist in Whitefish, said that abortion care is critical for both physical and emotional health.

“There's no question that abortion is a necessary health care (service) and placing undue burdens on a specific set of patients to be able to access this vital health care not only risks their physical health, but their long-term mental health, which has far reaching impacts throughout their lives and throughout our communities,” Schweber said.

Anna Kostka testified that she received an abortion while covered by Medicaid five years ago and that it benefited her greatly.

“My abortion ultimately saved my life,” Kostka said.