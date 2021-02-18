Opponents call linking food assistance to child support 'cruel'

Scott Centorino, with the conservative think tank Foundation for Government Accountability, was the sole proponent to testify in favor of the bill. He pointed to similar legislation that had been enacted in other states, which he said had resulted in sharply increased child-support collections.

“It gets single moms the cash that they’re owed, so they can leave welfare,” Centorino said. Regarding the requirement that those social welfare recipients cooperate with child-support programs, he added, “Mostly it just means not slamming the door in the face of people trying to get you the support you’re owed.”

More than a dozen opponents to the legislation, however, painted a dire picture of how that requirement would impact single parents, particularly women. Committee Chairman Rep. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, limited speakers to three minutes each.

Breanna Belgard, a victim advocate from Dillon, told the committee that many women have valid reasons for not engaging with the government’s child-support programs. She shared the story of her friend, who she said had a court-ordered child support agreement with an abusive former partner for her three children.