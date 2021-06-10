OPI gathers feedback on how the school year went during COVID-19

Surveys done by the Office of Public Instruction this year provide a glimpse into how the pandemic affected students and teachers.

While not fully representative of students and educators in Montana, the responses offer an idea of trends like how students were able to access the internet or how engaged they were in remote lessons.

OPI staff decided to turn to a survey "to hear firsthand experiences from educators and students across the state," an OPI spokesperson said Thursday.

More than 4,600 students responded to the survey, along with about 2,200 teachers. The survey of students represented 52 public schools, and teacher responses came from 62 public schools. There were no private schools represented in the results.

Seventy percent of students responding to the survey this May said they had to quarantine at least once during the 2020-21 school year, and half of that group had to quarantine at least two times. About a quarter of students said they never had to quarantine.

About 75% of teachers who responded had to switch at least once from in-person to remote instruction because of potential COVID-19 exposure. About 35% of teachers had to quarantine twice or more.