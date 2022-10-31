Open enrollment starts Nov. 1 for health insurance

Open enrollment to purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace opens Nov. 1 and extends through Jan. 15.

Open enrollment refers to the once-per-year period when anybody can shop around and sign up for a new health insurance plan through the federal marketplace. The enrollment deadline for plans that take effect at the beginning of year is Dec. 15. Plans that people sing up for after that date won’t take effect until Feb. 1.

This year, the Inflation Reduction Act included provisions to make coverage more affordable. About one-third of Montanans qualify for health insurance premiums of $10 per month or less, according to the Montana Primary Care Association.

The association has a contract with the federal government to operate a navigator program that helps Montanans learn how to sign up on the exchange or receive help with the application process.

“We are really excited that for 2023, we are going to see the enhanced affordability measures again, which means that many Montanans will get a bigger tax credit to make their monthly,” MTPCA Director of Population Health and Coverage Olivia Riutta said.

The affordability measures, originally part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, prompted a 14% increase in enrollment in Montana, Riutta added.

“For folks that have maybe applied in previous enrollment periods, if they found it unaffordable, we’re really encouraging people to try again,” she said.

Another tool to reduce the cost of those plans is a new tax credit that will make family health insurance plans more affordable. Individual workers who have been able to obtain affordable coverage for themselves were often unable to find comparatively affordable family plans, Riutta said. The tax credits aim to bridge that gap for family coverage.

The association’s navigator website, covermt.org, includes links to applications to determine eligibility for the new tax credits, as well as calculators to determine eligibility for plans and affordability options.

Visitors to the website can also find contact information for navigators and other counselors who can answer questions and guide them through the process.

For more information or help with the enrollment process, contact the Cover Montana help line at 844-682-6837 or by visiting covermt.org.