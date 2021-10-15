Only the Montana Senate can create special election panel, legislative attorney finds

A legislative attorney has advised Republican leaders that they lack the authority to appoint a joint committee to probe election security during the interim, as requested by GOP lawmakers last month — but indicated the Senate could go it alone.

In a memo sent Friday afternoon to Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt, staff attorney Jaret Coles wrote that while the Senate’s rules allow the president to unilaterally appoint a special committee in that chamber during the interim, the House rules require a majority vote for the speaker to do so.

In September, 86 of the state’s 98 Republican lawmakers signed a letter to the two Republican leaders requesting that they appoint a special committee of legislators from both chambers to review the state's election laws. The letter asked that the panel reflect the Republican majorities in the House and Senate — roughly a two-to-one advantage over Democrats.