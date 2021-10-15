Only the Montana Senate can create special election panel, legislative attorney finds

A legislative attorney has advised Republican leaders that they lack the authority to appoint a joint committee to probe election security during the interim, as requested by GOP lawmakers last month — but indicated the Senate could go it alone.
In a memo sent Friday afternoon to Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt, staff attorney Jaret Coles wrote that while the Senate’s rules allow the president to unilaterally appoint a special committee in that chamber during the interim, the House rules require a majority vote for the speaker to do so.
In September, 86 of the state’s 98 Republican lawmakers signed a letter to the two Republican leaders requesting that they appoint a special committee of legislators from both chambers to review the state's election laws. The letter asked that the panel reflect the Republican majorities in the House and Senate — roughly a two-to-one advantage over Democrats.
While neither leader has publicly indicated whether they would support such a committee, they responded the following week by asking the Legislative Services Division what their options are. They also raised the possibility of calling a special session to do so, and asked for a cost estimate.
The first day of a special session would cost the state and estimated “$108,003, with each subsequent day costing $56,685 plus overtime pay after the fourth legislative day,” Coles wrote.
While the 12-page legal memo lays out a detailed analysis of the Legislature’s authorities in Montana, Coles also noted that the opinion isn’t legally binding: “… only the Legislature has the power to make rules for its proceedings, which includes the power to interpret and apply legislative rules.”
Two existing interim committees already have oversight over elections practices in Montana, Coles noted.
The State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs Interim Committee has the authority to “conduct hearings, take testimony, examine public records that are not confidential in nature, and draft legislation regarding a specific election topic,” Coles wrote. The Local Government Interim Committee, meanwhile, can address “local election functions.”
While the interpretation of state law and legislative rules doesn’t allow for the creation of a special committee with members of both chambers, Coles wrote that if he chooses, Blasdel could appoint a special committee in the Senate to review the state’s election processes. House members could participate in hearings as members of the public, offering comments and recommendations.
The Legislature’s power to investigate other branches of government is limited, however. Citing a recent ruling by the Montana Supreme Court on the authority of lawmakers to issue legislative subpoenas, the memo notes that addressing “alleged violations of existing law is an enforcement matter entrusted to the executive, not to the legislative, branch of government.”
The memo also states that “only the judicial branch has the power to adjudicate election contests.”
Coles’ memo also refers to the special select committee formed during the session by Republicans to investigate the state’s judicial branch. That committee wasn’t created by leadership, Coles noted, but was instead written into the joint rules that govern both the House and Senate.
The letter sent to Republican leadership in the Legislature follows months of calls from the party’s right wing to investigate the results of Montana’s 2020 general elections for possible fraud. GOP lawmakers who signed onto the letter have suggested a range of activities for the select committee to pursue, ranging from informational testimony from elections experts to hand recounts of every ballot cast in the state’s 56 counties.
Neither Blasdel nor Galt immediately returned phone calls Friday night after the memo was sent out.
"President Blasdel and Speaker Galt will provide more information to lawmakers once they've had time to review this analysis from Legislative Services," Senate Majority spokesman Kyle Schmauch said in an email.