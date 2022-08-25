One-third of state prison officer positions vacant, DOC director tells lawmakers

More than one-third of the correctional officer positions at Montana State Prison are vacant, according to a letter from the Department of Corrections director to state lawmakers.

The prison outside Deer Lodge, the state's largest secure facility, has been operating near a 30% vacancy for months, according to figures Warden Jim Salmonsen provided to reporters during a tour of the prison in June.

In a letter dated Aug. 22, Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin told the Law and Justice Interim Committee 90 of the 257 correctional officer positions are vacant. Seven of the employees in filled positions are on light duty and three are on medical, administrative or military leave.

The committee had asked Gootkin to provide these numbers at its June meeting.

"The department does not disclose staffing levels for safety and security reasons," Department of Corrections spokesperson Alexandria Klapmeier said in an email Thursday. "However, the DOC has been transparent in stating the facility has been understaffed for several months and is working diligently to manage this issue using existing staff and expanding recruitment efforts."

Klapmeier also said Thursday the department has contracted with a third party to change the workplace culture "by promoting solution-oriented thinking rather than blaming."

The retention and recruitment committee is also considering new efforts, such as contracting for bus services to transport staff who commute from Butte and Anaconda, and allowing groups who commute from other locations like Helena and Bozeman to use motor pool vehicles to get to work.

Still, prison employees have publicly called for better treatment from their supervisors. In July a correctional officer filed a kidnapping report with the Powell County Sheriff's Office after he claimed his supervisors refused to let him off his post at the end of his shift (the officer was relieved a half-hour after his shift ended, and the county prosecutor told the Montana State News Bureau no criminal charges would be filed). A group of prison union members last week held an "informational picket" outside the facility to call for prison management to do away with what they called an "us vs. them culture" that they argue is driving employees away.

Klapmeier said Thursday recent visits to the state prison by Gootkin and Public Safety Chief Jim Anderson gathered feedback and found "the majority of the staff is positive and … they appreciate the direction the department is headed."

However, according to Gootkin's letter to lawmakers this week, the prison hired eight people since the beginning of May, but lost 22. Looking further back, then-union president Aaron Meaders told the Law and Justice Interim Committee the prison had hired 106 employees since July 2021, but 166 had left through resignations, retirements or other exits as of May.

Klapmeier did not directly respond Thursday to the question of how low staffing levels can get before the prison can no longer be operated safely, but said public safety remains the department's biggest priority and transitioning to longer shifts ensures staff and inmates are safe.