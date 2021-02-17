One minimum wage bill dies in committee, while another lives on

One in a pair of bills to raise the minimum wage in Montana working through the Legislature met its likely demise Tuesday.

The Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee voted 6-5 to table Senate Bill 187. Sen. Mark Sweeney, a Philipsburg Democrat, sponsored the measure, and argued the committee should pass it to at least generate a discussion on the issue on the full Senate floor.

But Republican Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls, argued against its passage, saying that wages in Montana’s cities were already being pushed up by competition, and that such a policy could harm small businesses in more rural places like north-central Montana.

