Omicron detected in Montana

The state health department on Monday confirmed the omicron variant has been detected in Montana.

The sample that was confirmed through testing at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and at Montana State University came from two state residents in their 30s who have travel history to South Africa. Omicron was first detected in South Africa and spread rapidly there, though that does not mean the variant developed there.

The Gallatin County residents were fully vaccinated and have had mild symptoms. One of the people had received a booster shot and the other had not yet. The individuals have been self-isolating since returning to Montana.

The Associated Press reported Monday that omicron is the dominant variant in the U.S., overtaking delta and making up 73% of new infections reported in the last week. That's up from about 13% of new infections reported the week of Dec. 11, the AP said.

In Montana, the delta variant had accounted for nearly all cases in the state since July, when it triggered a major surge that had recently slowed.

“This is not a surprise as nearly every other state has reported Omicron cases in recent weeks,” Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier said in a press release. “We continue to urge all Montanans to use all available tools to stay healthy this winter, including getting your COVID-19 vaccine and booster and taking other measures to prevent the spread of the virus."

Montana is one of the last states to report detecting omicron.

While the state health department and Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration have encouraged people to get vaccinated through public statements and public service announcements, the state Legislature passed a bill Gianforte signed earlier this year banning employers including hospitals from requiring vaccines. Lawmakers also enacted laws that limit the ability of public health officials to institute public health measures like mask mandates.

Montana's vaccination rate has remained at about 52% of the eligible population, lagging the national rate. While data is still preliminary and will evolve as more is learned about omicron, early information shows getting a booster shot offers the best protection. The AP reported that even without boosters, those who are fully vaccinated have better protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19.

Data from the state health department shows demand for boosters or third doses have made up the majority of shots administered in Montana since early October.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show how rapidly omicron took over in the rest of the country. In November, delta made up 99.5% of all cases nationwide, but omicron's numbers marked a six-fold increase, the AP reported.

