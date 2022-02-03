Omicron continues to surge in Montana

The state has not changed how it promotes vaccinations or implemented any widespread public health measures, even as the omicron variant drives a surge in new cases and has pushed deaths in Montana past 3,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

"It's certainly been around for a while," Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said earlier this week in response to a question about the state's approach to managing the virus. "We've seen different approaches in different states. We've seen surges in states with mandates. We've seen surges in states without mandates. And we all hope to get beyond this as soon as possible."

So far this year the state has added more than 44,700 cases of COVID-19. That means the new cases in January alone make up about 18% of all the COVID-19 cases ever reported in Montana since the pandemic reached here in March 2020.

During the omicron surge, Gianforte said the metric he’s tracking is hospitalizations.

“The input I’m getting from the medical professionals is the number we really have to watch is the hospital capacity,” Gianforte said. “I've been encouraged to see declining hospitalizations (nationally) and hope we're getting to a point where we're seeing this faster decline in these numbers that we've seen in other areas.”

Asked in a follow-up question of how Montana, which is not seeing a decline in cases or hospitalizations yet, could reach that point and the best ways to get there, Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an emailed response “National trendlines show infection rates in the U.S. sharply rising and then falling as a result of the omicron surge.”

Last year Republican lawmakers convened in Helena and passed laws that curbed public health officials' ability to enact measures meant to slow the spread of the virus, like mask requirements or distancing measures. And Gianforte, also a Republican, has spoken out against vaccine mandates, including those from the federal government, calling the one that went into effect for health care workers "overbearing" in a Facebook post.

Still, his administration said it encourages Montanans to get vaccinated and publishes weekly reports showing those who are vaccinated are far more likely to stay healthy. But vaccination rates in Montana have remained low, with 54% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Asked via email earlier this week if the administration had plans to change its vaccination awareness efforts given the stagnant rates, the governor's office directed questions to the state health department, saying that agency has been charged with managing the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“The administration has devoted numerous resources to encouraging Montanans to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine using all available tools, including a statewide media campaign, press conferences, social media and weekly and monthly reports to help educate the public about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Our work continues,” spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email.

But data shows that the number of vaccine doses administered in Montana has dropped in recent weeks. There were just 6,054 doses administered for the week ending Jan. 28, down from 10,580 administered over the first week of January, according to state health department data.

The rate has declined even as Gianforte's administration shares statistics showing vaccines are very effective against severe illness and death from the disease. A readout produced following the governor's COVID-19 briefing last week showed from April 1, 2021, to Jan. 21, 2022, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 82% of hospitalizations and 78% of deaths from COVID-19.

Data shows that demand for booster shots accounted for more than half of all the COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the week that ended Jan. 28, while shots going to people receiving their first dose made up just a quarter of shots. First-dose figures are a good way to gauge interest in getting vaccinated. Since the second week the state started tracking data for boosters in Montana, those shots have made up more than half of all doses administered in any given week.

“The challenge is that it’s like preaching to the choir. The ones that want to listen are the ones that are already doing everything possible to keep themselves safe," said Dr. Neil Ku, an infectious disease specialist in Billings.

While Ku said he’d hoped the delta variant, which led to a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the late summer and fall, would have left Montanans more wary of the pandemic as the omicron variant made its way here, he’s instead seen some complacency with people having the attitude of “I’m going to get it eventually, why bother trying to fight this?”

“I think that mentality’s going around,” Ku said.

Another challenge is how to talk to people about the pandemic because there's such a focus on an individual's experience and not the community's, Ku said.

Unless people know someone who isn’t likely to gain a strong immune response from the vaccine or is at a higher risk for complications or severe illness, “it’s really hard to appeal to them. They can’t relate to that,” Ku said.

While getting vaccinated protects many people, there are populations that can't be vaccinated or are still more at risk even if they get the shots — the old, the young, pregnant women, the immunocompromised or with health conditions.

“They’re kind of hidden,” Ku said. “I think that’s maybe part of the problem. They don’t walk around with a sign on their chest.”

In Yellowstone County, Ku said he's considered changing the public health plea to focus on framing health care as a commodity that can run low in supply like any other.

“Our messaging has been the biggest challenge, trying to instill that sense of personal responsibility or even community responsibility,” Ku said. “Trying to encourage the public … is a struggle because they’re hearing the same tune over and over and over again."

Another battle is widespread misinformation and disinformation about the benefits of public health measures and effectiveness and safety of vaccines.

But framing the conversation around scarcity might be a better route, Ku said.

“(COVID-19 is) taking resources away from other patients who are coming in for other issues like heart attacks (and) strokes,” Ku said. “We’re trying to appeal to the public with that … we have to do this not for the individuals but for the community.”

In the last week of 2021, there were an average of 121 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 each day. That more than doubled to 251 patients for the most recent week data is available. On Wednesday there were 340 Montanans sick enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized.

Rich Rasmussen, the president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said in an interview this week that though hospitalizations are increasing compared to figures from the end of last year, those who are getting sick have less complex cases and are not filling intensive care units at the same rate as in other surges. That also means sick people can be cared for closer to home and don't need to be transferred to higher-acuity facilities in Montana's urban centers.

Ku said he's seen the same scenario in Billings. Leadership at the SCL Health facilities in Montana, which includes St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, St. James Healthcare in Butte and Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, also said they'd observed what Rasmussen described.

"We have seen an increase in hospitalization with omicron, however, not nearly to the level we saw with delta. With omicron, cases appear to be less severe, with fewer patients needing treatment in the intensive care unit," the hospitals said in an emailed statement.

The biggest challenge Montana's hospitals report with this surge, Rasmussen said, is staff members out because of the virus.

"The difficulty with this is because of the high contagiousness of this particular variant, it has hit broader swaths of our population, including our team members that have already been vaccinated," Rasmussen said. "What it essentially (means) is our facilities having more of their team members out because they have to be isolated or they might need to be quarantined than in the previous variants we've dealt with."

At Billings Clinic on Wednesday there were 40 staff members unable to work because they were either in quarantine or isolation because of COVID-19. That number has been as high as 90 in recent weeks, but has hovered in the 30-50 range. The Montana National Guard completed its COVID-19 support mission in Montana hospitals at the end of last year. Ebelt said hospitals can request Guard resources, "but that does not guarantee their availability."

Rasmussen said the transmission is not occurring within the facilities because of the widespread use of measures to slow transmission, like mask use, proper handwashing and other measures. But those precautions are minimal in the communities where hospital employees work, leaving them more susceptible to the very-contagious omicron variant.

It’s hard to predict when the omicron surge might slow, Ku said. Part of the reason why that is involves how different Montana is from other states, both in terms of a not-very-dense population and lax public health measures. Another problem is that it’s hard to gauge how many people are actually sick, given the rise in at-home testing.

“We are likely to have a higher number of cases of COVID-19 that are out there than what we’re seeing,” Ku said.

Last week the state health department launched an online portal for people to report positive results from at-home tests. Since Jan. 26, Ebelt said the department has received more than 340 positive results reported in.

While public health measures like the stay-at-home orders from 2020 are a sure-fire way to slow the spread of a virus, Ku said it's not a sustainable solution given the economic concerns, as well as the logistics of keeping kids out of school and more.

“On the other hand, we can’t just assume that this is going to go away on its own," Ku said, even though "(it feels like for some the approach is) we’re just trying to plow through this and hopefully everything will be OK."

Ku said it's possible, but will be difficult, to find a balance of "how do we try to keep fewer people sick, trying to keep them out of the hospital, minimize the impact on our economy, minimize the impact on our schools, things like that,” Ku said. “Because the challenge now that I’m seeing is we’re hoping this virus will adapt to us, what we do from day to day. The problem's that’s not how it’s working.”

— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.

