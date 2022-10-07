Officials inundated by doubts about 2020 election as next one nears

Speaking to his Helena-area congregation last month, Pastor Paul McElroy thanked the 115 or so worshippers who had signed what he called “petitions” to stop the state of Montana from destroying ballots from the 2020 elections.

That many identical public records requests had been dropped off at the Lewis and Clark County elections office the week before. They asked for information central to the latest push by activists who falsely suggest widespread election fraud caused President Donald Trump to lose his reelection bid nearly two years ago. Trump won Montana in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote.

“They were going to shred all the evidence of the 2020 election,” McElroy told his congregation, in a video later posted to the Mountain Family Fellowship Church’s website, “unless there were petitions signed from people in the state of Montana to do that.”

That isn’t accurate, yet similar appeals have spurred a wave of duplicate efforts across Montana and other states.

The result, according to elections officials in Montana, was a deluge of records requests landing on their desks as Election Day nears. Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO, and other nationally prominent election deniers have told their followers that the 22-month retention period required of local officials for federal election materials would expire Sept. 3. So in order to preserve possible evidence of election meddling, they said, requests needed to get in before the deadline.

To date, no evidence of widespread election fraud has emerged, despite scores of unsuccessful lawsuits brought by Trump supporters and partial recounts of ballots in some states — all of which have reaffirmed the official election results from 2020. In Montana, election officials have reported harassment and occasional threats from right-wing activists who continue to advance false election theories.

“At the end of the day, if they keep bombarding us with records requests, that’s going to infringe on our ability to run the current election,” said Connor Fitzpatrick, the Lewis and Clark Elections Department supervisor. “It does take time to respond to every records request … I’m pretty confident we’re on the ball (responding to requests), but with an election coming up, without anything extra going on, an election is crazy busy.”

Montana’s transparency laws ensure public access to most government records, with exceptions for privacy, criminal justice or security concerns. Fitzpatrick said he views responding to citizen requests for records as part of his job, but noted that a single request would accomplish the same outcome. Scores of additional, identical requests only tie up more office time for him and his staff.

In any event, the “cast vote records” being repeatedly requested isn’t something the county has. The requests for CVRs, sometimes referred to as “ballot manifest reports,” prompted enough questions to the Secretary of State’s Office that Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller emailed each county election administrator across the state with guidance on how to respond. Even if the county uses a tabulator and the software required to generating CVRs, he wrote, they would need to have already opted to run the report.

And even then, he noted that election materials including “voted ballots and/or electronic copies of voted ballots (such as the CVR report) are protected by law under seal,” Fuller wrote in the August email. “A court order is required to lift the seal.”

“This is just their way around,” Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore said, referring to CVR requests she’s received from a local “election integrity” group. “They think if they get the cast vote record, they don’t have to go to court and ask for access to the ballots.”

In the past 18 months, Moore has fielded a range of records requests related to the 2020 general election, some of which she’s been able to provide, and some (like the names and addresses of volunteer election judges) she hasn’t. She sees the CVR requests as just the latest push by election deniers at the national level, as seen on Lindell’s continuously-streaming online TV channel.

“It’s almost a road map for what’s happening next,” Moore said of the channel, which consistently churns out fresh conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election.

The CVR requests had appeared in nearly two dozen states across the country as of last month, according to the Washington Post. The story noted that the requests began proliferating after Lindell urged his followers to obtain cast vote records from every election office in the country during an August gathering dubbed the “Moment of Truth.”

Pastor McElroy didn’t respond to an interview request, but church member Donna Elford led the Mountain Family Fellowship’s effort to amass public records requests in the Helena area. In an interview, she acknowledged that duplicating the requests wouldn’t change the information they get, but said the tactic was born out of frustration that other records requests weren’t being fulfilled by the county.

“I don’t know how many it’s going to take for them to answer us,” said Elford. “… They have said that they are busy. And I get that, everybody works for a living, I understand that, but that’s their job.”

Since March, her group has been submitting records requests to the county, she said, but has failed to get responses to several of them.

“We’re not being conspiracy people," Elford added. "We have concerns and we keep asking and we keep pointing out things and we’re not getting answers."

Lewis and Clark County Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves disputed this. In an email, she said her office has responded to each of the requests related to election records, though in one case she didn’t hear back after providing a cost estimate. And the CVR requests couldn’t be completed, she noted, because the county doesn’t generate them.

Elford said another member of the local election integrity group, and not Mike Lindell, instigated the CVR requests. But Elford made her request to the congregation, she referred to Lindell’s Moment of Truth event that had taken place a week earlier.

Several other election administrators also said they received the CVR requests, but to varying degrees. Sanders County Election Administrator McKenna Wallace said she received just one, in August, but knows her counterparts in other counties have received more. In Ravalli County, Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg said she got about a half-dozen of the requests.

They came in as her staff was also working to get ballots out to military and overseas voters, updating voters’ information prior to the close of regular registration, testing election equipment, taking calls from voters asking for information and fulfilling the multitude of other tasks in the run-up to a federal general election.

“We’re definitely in the thick of it,” she said.