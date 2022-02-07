 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officer dies on duty at Montana State Prison

Montana State Prison

The Richard C. Wallace Building at the Montana State Prison is named for a correctional officer who was killed when a propane tank exploded while a Department of Corrections administrative building was under construction.

 Thomas Plank, Independent Record

A correctional officer at Montana State Prison died Friday shortly after reporting for his shift, the Montana Department of Corrections has confirmed. 

The department on Monday said Officer Albert "Chub" Wheat died at the prison Friday morning. He was 50 years old. 

"We lost a valued employee shortly after he reported for a shift at MSP on Friday morning," DOC spokesperson Carolynn Bright wrote in an email. "On behalf of everyone at the department, we express our deepest condolences to the family of Correctional Officer Albert 'Chub' Wheat."

Bright said the department does "not believe his death was suspicious."

The Powell County Coroner's Office responded to the prison Friday morning in response to the death, Bright said. The department declined to share any further information about Wheat's death Monday.

The state prison outside of Deer Lodge is the largest secure facility in the state, employing 328 correctional officers and holding roughly 1,500 inmates.

Montana State News Bureau
