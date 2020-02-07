Obama met with Bullock as Senate filing deadline nears

The Politico story did not say what Bullock and Obama discussed, and a spokeswoman for Bullock didn't expand Friday.

"Gov. Bullock will not be discussing the contents of the meeting," said press secretary Erin Loranger. "He is in D.C. for the National Governors Association Winter Meeting and for meetings as the longest serving member on the Council of Governors. His focus is on discussing bipartisan solutions with fellow governors on issues ranging from infrastructure to health care to broadband."

The deadline to file to get on the ballot in Montana is March 9.

Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana, said Friday it's not uncommon for former presidents or other major players in the national party to meet with people they think would be strong candidates, especially with Democrats hoping to regain a majority in the U.S. Senate.

The balance of power now is 53 Republicans to 45 Democrats plus two independents who caucus with Democrats. The Cook Political Report marks Daines' as a solid seat for Republicans to keep in 2020.